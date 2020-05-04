'Never Have I Ever' Ending | Will Devi Find Herself Getting Stuck In A Love Triangle?

Never Have I Ever is a young-adult series on Netflix. It traces the story on an American-Indian girl named Devi Vishwakumar, who is trying to get over the sudden demise of her father and also deal with her high school. The entire show captures how Devi tries to suppress her pain of losing her father and then makes some wrong decisions in order to impress a good-looking senior named Paxton.

Never Have I Ever ending explained

The of Never Have I Ever season 1 finale is named as '…said I'm sorry'. It begins with Devi getting up in the morning at her friend Ben’s house. Devi moved out of her house after she had a fight with her mother Nalini because she came to know that Nalini was planning to move back to India. In an emotional moment, Devi claimed that she wished that it was Nalini instead of her father Mohan who died.

Devi goes to her school where she meets Kamala. Kamala asks her to come back home but she refuses. Paxton is avoiding Devi as he is angry at how Nalini had been rude to him. Devi has nobody to go to as Fabiola and Eleanor are also annoyed with her. This is because Devi had decided to go to Paxton and help him instead of taking care of Eleanor when her mother left her.

Nalini goes to Devi’s therapist Dr. Jamie Ryan and breaks down there. Dr. Ryan suggests that she go and be vulnerable in front of Devi as well. Nalini visits Devi and asks her to join her as she has decided to go and spread Mohan’s ashes in Malibu. This angers Devi as she assumed that Nalini just wants to get rid of everything before moving to India.

When Ben comes to know that Devi is not going, he tries to put some sense into her. He fails and turns to Fabiola and Eleanor. The two forgive Devi and then reconcile with her. They encourage Devi to go to Malibu and Ben drives her to her house. Nalini and Kamala are already gone. Ben and Devi then go all the way to Malibu. Devi manages to reach on time and cries with her mother as the two reconcile. They pray and spread Mohan’s ashes.

Devi comes back to see that Ben was waiting for her to make sure she was okay. Devi realises that Ben cared for her and she kisses him. Meanwhile, Paxton’s sister asks him to be sensible and go to Devi as she is a good girl. Paxton leaves a message for Devi, asking her to hang out with him.

The Never Have I Ever season 2 will show whether Devi will stick to Ben or will she actually bounce back to Paxton. Another question that remains is whether the Vishwakumars will go back to India. Kamala also has her love story with Prashant, which is to be a part of the next season.

