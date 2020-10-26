'The Undoing': 5 Reasons Why To Watch This Psychological Thriller On Disney+Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has recently come up with a thrilling new show, The Undoing, based on the novel 'You Should Have Known' by Jean Hanff Korelitz. Directed by Susanne Bier, the series revolves around the life of a successful therapist who is living a perfect life with her family. The family later experiences a set of twists and turns that will keep the audiences engrossed in the show. Here are a few reasons why one should watch the Disney+ Hotstar show The Undoing.

5 reasons to watch The Undoing

The Undoing released on October 25, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar, inspired by Jean Hanff Korelitz's novel. The series involves a thrilling and engrossing storyline for the audience with some promising actors in the cast. Here are a few reasons which might lead you to watch The Undoing.

A promising ensemble cast

The series has a bunch of spectacular actors who already have a massive fan following for their amazing work. Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant will be essaying the lead roles in the series. Nicole Kidman is a popular Australian actor known for her brilliant work in movies such as Batman Forever, Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut, to name a few. She is also the winner of many Golden Globe Awards, Primetime Emmy Awards and Academy Awards.

Another brilliant artist from The Undoing cast is Hugh Grant who is a famous English actor and producer. He is best known for his performances in Maurice, Notting Hill and many more. Thus, if the fans have been looking forward to having a delightful vision of their favourite actors, The Undoing will surely live up to their expectations. Apart from Nicole and Hugh, The Undoing cast members include Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Edgar Ramirez, Matilda De Angelis, Fala Chen, among others.

A thrilling drama series

The series shows the twists and turns in the life of a successful therapist whose husband disappears suddenly. With the ongoing drama in her life, she keeps questioning her life with a desire to get her husband back. The series is a captivating psychological drama.

Storyline

Though the series is based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the story deviates from the book and unravels some amazing twists as the story moves ahead. It will also be a thrill to watch for the ones who have already read the novel as there are many surprising elements in it which aren't present in the book.

Also Read Machine Gun Kelly Quits Thriller Flick 'Wash Me In The River'; Replaced By Taylor Kitsch

Bewildering twists

The Undoing is one of the shows that would suit well with the audience who love being surprised with the unexpected twists and turns in the plot. Check out how some viewers reacted to the show on social media:

#TheUndoing really hooked me when Nicole sang Dream a little dream of me on the credits — Peter (@petergonzzo) October 26, 2020

Slow, similiar to Big Little Lies, but loving so much the first ep of #TheUndoing Recommended... pic.twitter.com/qD84Hv2jBa — Cineforo! (@Cineforo3) October 26, 2020

Also Read North By Northwest Cast: Read Who Starred In This Alfred Hitchcock's Spy-thriller

A chain of revelations throughout the show

The audience will go through a topsy turvy ride while watching the series as it involves a bunch of distressing revelations in the story that will make them curious about the upcoming episodes.

Also Read Genius Cast: Know The Actors And The Characters They Played In This Thriller Movie

Also Read Meryl Streep And Nicole Kidman Add Sparkle To Music In 'The Prom'; Watch Trailer

Image Source- The Undoing Trailer on Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.