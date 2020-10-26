'The Undoing' Cast: List Of Actors In Disney+Hotstar's Latest Psychological Thriller Drama

The Undoing is a psychological thriller streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. It is a series based on a novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz, You Should Have Known. The cast of The Undoing involves a lot of terrific actors from the industry.

The story shows the life of a therapist whose husband goes missing and she has to deal with some unexpected twists when she begins her search for her husband. The Undoing premiere happened on October 25 on HBO and Hotstar. Take a look at The Undoing cast members.

The Undoing Cast:

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing as Grace Fraser

Nicole Kidman in The Undoing essays the role of a successful therapist who feels that she has a perfect life the way she has always desired. Nicole Kidman is a popular Australian actor who has been seen essaying exceptional roles in movies namely Far and Away, Batman Forever, the Peacemaker, BMX Bandits, Days of Thunder, Dead Calm, Aquaman, The Goldfinch, to name a few.

Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser

Hugh Grant plays the role of Jonathan featuring opposite Nicole Kidman. The actor has been a part of several movies and TV shows in his entire career. Some of his finest movies include Maurice, The Dawning, Nocturnes, Restoration, Notting Hill, The Gentleman, Bitter Moon, to name a few. He has also essayed different roles in TV shows namely Shakespeare: The Animated Tales, The Nanny, Honour, Profit and Pleasure, Our Sons, The Last Place on Earth, among others.

Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser

Noah Jupe plays the role of Nicole and Hugh’s son in the series. The actor is the son of actor Katy Cavanagh and filmmaker Chris Jupe. Noah has been a part of a few projects in TV as well as the movie industry. Some of his movies are Wonder, Honey Boy, That Good Night, The Titan, among others. He has also appeared on TV shows such as A Song For Jenny, The Night Manager, Downton Abbey, Penny Dreadful, to name a few.

Edgar Ramirez as Detective Joe Mendoza

Edgar is a popular Venezuelan actor who is best known for his role in biopic series Carlos. He has also appeared in other movies such as Domino, Wrath of the Titans, The Counselor, The Bourne Ultimatum, Joy, Bright, Zero Dark Thirty, Point Break, among others.

Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinitz

Lily Rabe plays the role of Sylvia Steinitz in The Undoing. Her work can be seen in various movies, TV shows and stage shows. She has also received a nomination for Tony Awards for Best Actress in a play named The Merchant of Venice. Some of her other plays include Heartbreak House, The American Plan, Miss Julie, Cymbeline, Crimes of the Heart, Colder Than Here, to name a few.

