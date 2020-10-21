Nidhi Singh Shares First Look From Upcoming Series Dark7White, Fans Call It 'beautiful'

Nidhi Singh is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. She won people’s hearts with her performance in the series Permanent Roommates, created by TVF Media. She also delivered an amazing performance in the recently released film Bahut Hua Samman. Recently, Nidhi Singh took to Instagram to share her first look from her upcoming series Dark7White.

Nidhi Singh shares her first look from the series Dark7White

Nidhi Singh is gearing up for her upcoming series Dark7White. She has taken to her Instagram handle to share her first look from the series. She will be playing the character of Daisey in Dark7White.

Nidhi Singh’s look for Dark7White is being loved by her fans. She is seen wearing a dark green and orange bandhani lehenga. She has accessorised her looks with heavy earrings, necklace and bangles. Nidhi Singh’s look for Dark7White is very different from the characters she has portrayed in the past.

Fans couldn't stop gushing about Nidhi Singh’s glorious looks. They showered several compliments over her picture in the ensemble. Some followers appreciated her work in previous projects as well. A fan specifically commented about the actor’s eyes saying that if she were to look at them, they will faint. Some have used emojis to compliment Nidhi Singh’s look.

Nidhi Singh made her acting debut with the short film Khuli Khidki in 2013. Nidhi Singh’s character in Permanent Roommates is one of her best ones she has played so far. Viewers of the show have immensely loved her in it. She starred opposite Sumeet Vyas in the series. She has also starred in the movie Dil Junglee which release in 2018. She was cast alongside Taapsee Pannu and Saqib Saleem.

Her upcoming series Dark7White is a political-thriller murder story. Actor Sumeet Vyas is also going to star in this series. The plot is quirky and filled with dark humour. The series is directed by Sattwik Mohanty and is set to release on Alt Balaji.

Image courtesy- @nidhisin Instagram

