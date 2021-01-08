On Nina Dobrev's Birthday Today; Here Is A Quiz To Test Knowledge On 'Elena' Actor

Quick links:
Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actor who rose to fame with her portrayal as Elena Gilbert / Katherine Pierce. The actor will turn 32 years old on her birthday today, on January 9. On the account of The Vampire Diaries fame actor's birthday, try out this fun trivia quiz about the Xander Cage actor. These Nina Dobrev's quiz would be based on Nina Dobrev's movies as well as her other projects and facts from her life.
1. Fam - Nina was awarded "Choice TV Actress Comedy" in 2019 at the Teen Choice Awards for her role in Fam.
2. I'm Upset - This is one of the two music video that Nina has featured in, as of yet. I'm Upset is a song by Drake.
3 Degrassi: The Next Generation - Nina featured in this TV show from the Season 6 onwards, her role in this TV show is regarded as the first step to her success.
4. Merry Madagascar - This is the only Nina Dobrev's TV film, apart from Too Young to Marry, The American Mall, Never Cry Werewolf to be released before The Vampire Diaries.
5. Mookie's Law - Mookie's Law didn't release in the year 2007. Apart from Away from Her, Fugitive Pieces, and The Poet, Nina had featured in the movie titled How She Move.
6. The Originals - Nina didn't do a voice role for the TV series The Originals.
7. Pinkathon - Apart from Pinkathon, Nina has been associated with all the other causes. Pinkathon is India's biggest women's run. It is founded by Milind Soman and Reema Sanghavi.
