On Nina Dobrev's Birthday Today; Here Is A Quiz To Test Knowledge On 'Elena' Actor

Nina Dobrev is a Canadian actor who rose to fame with her portrayal as Elena Gilbert / Katherine Pierce. The actor will turn 32 years old on her birthday today, on January 9. On the account of The Vampire Diaries fame actor's birthday, try out this fun trivia quiz about the Xander Cage actor. These Nina Dobrev's quiz would be based on Nina Dobrev's movies as well as her other projects and facts from her life.

Nina Dobrev's birthday special quiz

1. Nina Dobrev recently won the Teen Choice Awards for "Choice TV Actress Comedy" category, for which TV show did she win the award?

The Vampire Diaries

XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Fam

Workaholics

2. Nina Dobrev featured in a music video for Drake, which one of these Drake MVs features Nina?

Toosie Slide

I'm Upset

God's Plan

One Dance

3. From which television show did Nina Dobrev start her career as a lead actor?

The Border

Playing House

Degrassi: The Next Generation

Then Came You

4. Nina Dobrev has guessed starred in many TV films before The Viampire Diaries aired, which one of these TV shows didn't feature Nina?

Too Young to Marry

The American Mall

Never Cry Werewolf

Merry Madagascar

5. Nina featured in four Hollywood movies in the year 2007, which of these Nina Dobrev's movies were not released in 2007?

Away from Her

Fugitive Pieces

Mookie's Law

The Poet

6. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actor has voiced for many characters in the animated TV shows, which one of these TV shows doesn't feature Nina in a voice role?

Family Guy

The Super Hero Squad Show

The Originals

Robot Chicken

7. Nina Dobrev supports many charitable causes, which one of these cause has Nina not been associated with as of yet?

Puma's Project Pink

WE movement

Pinkathon

Elton John AIDS Foundation

Nina Dobrev's trivia answers

1. Fam - Nina was awarded "Choice TV Actress Comedy" in 2019 at the Teen Choice Awards for her role in Fam.

2. I'm Upset - This is one of the two music video that Nina has featured in, as of yet. I'm Upset is a song by Drake.

3 Degrassi: The Next Generation - Nina featured in this TV show from the Season 6 onwards, her role in this TV show is regarded as the first step to her success.

4. Merry Madagascar - This is the only Nina Dobrev's TV film, apart from Too Young to Marry, The American Mall, Never Cry Werewolf to be released before The Vampire Diaries.

5. Mookie's Law - Mookie's Law didn't release in the year 2007. Apart from Away from Her, Fugitive Pieces, and The Poet, Nina had featured in the movie titled How She Move.

6. The Originals - Nina didn't do a voice role for the TV series The Originals.

7. Pinkathon - Apart from Pinkathon, Nina has been associated with all the other causes. Pinkathon is India's biggest women's run. It is founded by Milind Soman and Reema Sanghavi.

