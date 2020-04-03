'Panchayat' Review: Jitendra Kumar Shines In The Light Hearted Comedy As 'Ladka Tez Hai'

Panchayat is a perfect amalgamation of comedy and drama which portrays the struggle of every middle-class young man who settles down for a job below his liking due to the lack of a better one. Set in the village of Uttar Pradesh, the show has the essence of rural India and their lifestyle. The show stars Jitenenda Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav and Chandan Roy in lead roles. The show has been directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and has been written by Chandan Kumar. The series can be streamed on Amazon Prime.

Read | Panchayat Trailer Shows Jitendra Kumar-Neena Gupta's Enthralling Face-off In Rural India

Plot

The show follows the story of Abhishek, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as a secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Coming from a city, he finds it very difficult to adjust to the rural lifestyle and the mindset of the people. Determined to get out of that village and find a better job, his sole purpose in life becomes to prepare for CAT. Abhishek, in order to crack the national level exam, needs basic necessities like electricity, water and other comforts to study for the exams.

During the course of time, Abhishek understands that the disparity in the lifestyle of rural Indians and urban Indians is vast. He constantly finds himself between maintaining good relations with the villagers and following his temper. He tries to solve their problems and debunking their myths in order to turn things into his favour. However, often still ends up losing to their ways in order to save his job and show respect to the Pradhan of the village. He is helped and followed around a young man his age, Prahlad. Prahlad sees a friend in Abhishek and motivates him to study and achieve his dreams. The constant pulling and pushing of villagers keep the plot intact and the question remains in place whether or not he will be able to get out of the village?

Read | Panchayat Cast List: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In The Series

What works?

The plot is well crafted, and all the big incidents were perfectly put together. The show has been shot in villages which gives the rural setting a more authentic feel. All the actors in the series are very convincing in their respective characters. Jitendra Kumar shines in the character of Abhishek and makes his character very convincing. The dialect has been taken good care with an engaging script.

Read | Neena Gupta Talks About Her Character In Web-series 'Panchayat'; Read To Know More

What does not work?

While the show has been scripted well, some scenes have been blown out of proportion and have been dragged a little. Actor Neena Gupta is highly regarded in the industry for her dialogue delivery. In the show, she leaves an impact with her acting skills and does justice to her script, though she could have been given more impactful dialogues.

Read | 'Panchayat' Web Series Brings In Several Positive Reactions, Fans Call It A 'pure Winner'

Final Thoughts

The actors of the show have done justice to their characters and make the show a good watch. Dealing with problems of a common man, it is a light-hearted show and is perfect for a binge-watch.

Rating: 3.5/5

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.