Park Seo Joon Shares Behind The Scenes From His Cameo In 'Record Of Youth'; WATCH

Park Seo Joon released a behind the scenes of his cameo in Record Of Youth. The actor’s official YouTube channel, Record Park’s, is all about his lifestyle. The actor made a cameo role in Record of Youth drama in which Park Bo Gum is essaying the lead role.

Park Seo Joon behind the scenes from 'Record of Youth' cast

The YouTube video was released on October 13. All the off-camera activities like styling, rehearsals as well as locations were shown in the video. For the role, Seo Joon was dressed up in a dapper suit and a suiting hairdo. He could be seen getting his hair done in the video.

Park Seo Joon also expressed that he has been preparing for the role by not drinking water before the day of the shoot as water makes him look puffy. When the staff asks about how it affects the shoot, he answered that in a drama, bust shots are rather close to the actor and can show minute differences whereas in a film the wide-angle shots are away from the actor. He also adds that the screen sizes also matter.

Record of Youth episodes and Park's cameo

Later in the video, he can be seen rehearsing the waiting room scene, where Bo Gum’s character Sa Hye Joon addresses his senior Park Seo Joon in the story. Seo Joon is essaying the role of Park Min Su, who is a senior in the field and hands the award to Hye Joon.

Park Seo Joon also expressed in the video that suddenly shooting a drama after a break feels awkward in the video. He was last seen in the hit drama Itaewon Class which wrapped its production in March. In the video, he is saying that to get rid of the awkwardness he must keep working and appearing in dramas.

Park Seo Joon's drama list connection to Record of Youth

Park Seo Joon explained how he is appearing for the cameo in the video. He has previously worked with writer Ha Myung Hee in A Word from Warm Heart which released back in 2013. Another cinematographer he worked in Fight My Way was also there on set, which made him at ease. Park Seo Joon appeared on episode nine and tenth in the reel story during an award show segment in the story. His interaction with Park Bo Gum was loved by many fans.

Watch the full video here-

