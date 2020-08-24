'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' Rap Gets 'Peaky Blinders' Twist, Fan Says 'now Officially Too Much'

Saath Nibhana Saathiya seems to be trending once again and all because of the popular character Kokila Ben. The character is known for her strong, assertive nature who is always sleuthing around to find flaws in her daughters-in-law Gopi Vau and Rashi. Recently a scene, now known as Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap, has become famous on social media. Netflix also decided to add a Peaky Blinder Twist to it. Here's what this is about.

Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap's Peaky Blinder twist by Netflix

The Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap from Saath Nibhana Saathiya went viral after a netizen posted it online. It has made millions tickle with laughter so far. However, Netflix turned it up by a notch adding a Peaky Blinder's twist to the scene. The same dialogues have been used with Cillian Murphy's character, Thomas Shelby's picture collage.

The funny bit to Netflix's post is that even the scene from Peaky Blinders is taking place in the kitchen. Adding a caption to it, they wrote, "Everyone's an empty cooker, Rashi. We just steam different parts of ourselves". Take a look:

Netizen's reaction to Netflix's post

Viewers of Netflix and Peaky Blinders' fans seem to be rolling with laughter with the edit. While one fan cries out 'Rasode mein John thaðŸ˜­", another wrote, "Rasode me john tha meav ki maarra tha..ðŸ˜‚". Check out the comment here:

The scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya shows the infamous Kokila Ben screaming and stressing every syllable while asking "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?". She then explains that she had gone to shower since there was juice spilt on her saree. Gopu Vau had put an empty pressure cooker on the gas and walked out. So who was in the kitchen. She keeps asking again and again "Waha Kaun Tha" until Gopi Vau blurts out Rashi Ben.

Take a look at the Rasode Mein Kaun Tha rap here:

Meanwhile, netizens also shared the original Chane Ke Daal scene from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. In fact, the video went viral in no time with many retweets. In it, the ever plotting Rashi ben can be seen dumping the contents of the pressure cooker in the dustbin trying frame Gopi Vau for the kitchen mishap about to follow. But like always, Kokila Ben saves her 'bahu rani' and catches Rashi.

Ok!!! Have a look on iconic cooker se chane khali kaise hue theðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£



Uff Drooling over Rashi ben#Rashi ðŸ˜­ðŸ‘ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/yB4vZ7btb4 — NASHEELI KANIYA ðŸ’‹ðŸŒ¹ðŸ¦‚ðŸ¥‚ (@Sushmitashar) August 23, 2020

