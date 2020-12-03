Permanent Roommates Actor Sumeet Vyas Makes His Instagram Account Private, Read More

Sumeet Vyas's Instagram account has been made private recently. Vyas's Bollywood film Veere Di Wedding opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan got him a lot of attention and the actor is well known for playing jovial and lighthearted characters in shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling, both of which are original shows made by The Viral Fever. The actor recently made his Instagram account private, thereby shocking his fans.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas Opens Up On How He Was Convinced To Do Intimate Scenes For 'Dark 7 White'

Also Read | 'Dark 7 White' Release Date, Time, And More About The Sumeet Vyas Starrer

Sumeet Vyas makes his Instagram account private

The actor, most well known for his role as Mikesh in Permanent Roommates has recently made his Instagram account private. The reason for the same is not known yet. Vyas has 554k followers on the social networking site and he follows around 300 people. Sumeet Vyas's Dark7white is his latest project that released on November 24, 2020, on the streaming platforms Alt Balaji and Zee 5. Dark7White cast members include Sumeet Vyas as Yudhveer Singh, Jatin Sarna as ACP Abhimanyu Singh, Nidhi Singh as Daisy, and Monica Choudhary as Neelu. It also has the likes of Taniya Kalra, Kunj Anand, Shekhar Choudhary, and Rachit Bahal in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas Shares First Look Poster Of 'Dark7White' As He Plays Role Of Politician

The ALTBalaji series Dark7White is a Youth oriented political thriller murder mystery with a quirky storytelling style filled with dark humor. It is a gripping political-youth thriller about seven friends having high profile jobs with the story shedding light on how their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. What adds to the intrigue of the story is how one of these seven characters uses the other six for his advantage.

Also Read | Sumeet Vyas' Short Film 'Blouse' Is Out On YouTube After 6 Years

Sumeet Vyas Filmography

The list of Sumeet Vyas' shows includes TVF’s Permanent Roommates and Tripling. Sumeet Vyas has also left a mark for him on the big screen with movies such as Ribbon and High Jack. Ribbon was directed by Rakhee Sandilya and High Jack was helmed by Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana. His most prominent role in Hindi movies was opposite superstar Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Veere Di Wedding, directed by Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor. He was last seen in Amazon Prime Video's Wakaalat from Home alongside Kubbra Sait, Sumeet Vyas, Nidhi Singh, and Gopal Datt in pivotal roles.

Image Credits: sumeekta_love Instagram account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.