Sumeet Vyas Opens Up On How He Was Convinced To Do Intimate Scenes For 'Dark 7 White'

Sumeet Vyas recently spoke about what finally convinced him to film intimate scenes for his latest web series outing, Dark 7 White. Dark 7 White, just like Mum Bhai, is a joint collaboration between Zee5 and AltBalaji. It is dark and has a murder plot at the heart of it, which makes it different from all other Sumeet Vyas' shows. Sumeet Vyas is known for playing jovial and lighthearted characters and be a part of shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling (Both of which are original shows made by The Viral Fever, or TVF).

As per an article in BrandAwareness.in, while talking about what made Sumeet step out of his comfort zone and film intimate scenes for the same, he spoke about how it was all about aesthetics. The actor said that it is important for him to know the reason behind such scenes being filmed. If the intimate scene in question is imperative for the plot to move forward or a way of communicating the changing dynamics between two characters, he said that he is fine with getting intimate on-screen. He also expressed how it is only uncomfortable if the scene is filmed for superficial reasons.

Sumeet Vyas closed the topic after sharing that he is very particular about the reason behind filming the intimate scene and how much will be shown on screen. A major bulk of the show was shot during the lockdown. For the first time, Sumeet Vyas is playing a dark character for the screen. Dark 7 White also features Permanent Roommates star Nidhi Singh.

'Dark 7 White' Cast:

Dark 7 White Cast Members include Sumeet Vyas as Yudhveer Singh, Jatin Sarna as ACP Abhimanyu Singh, Nidhi Singh as Daisy and Monica Choudhary as Neelu. Dark 7 White also has the likes of Taniya Kalra, Kunj Anand, Shekhar Choudhary and Rachit Bahal in pivotal roles.

Sumeet Vyas Filmography:

The list of Sumeet Vyas' shows includes TVF’s Permanent Roommates and Tripling. Sumeet Vyas has also left a mark for him on the big screen with movies such as Ribbon and High Jack. Ribbon was directed by Rakhee Sandilya and High Jack was helmed by Karwaan director Akarsh Khurana.

