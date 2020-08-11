Prakash Jha Intends To Dive Into The World Of Godmen With The Upcoming Series 'Aashram'

Prakash Jha’s upcoming MX Player original, Aashram, is all set to premiere on August 28, 2020. The series is expected to showcase the story of a godman played by Bobby Deol. The teaser of the series was recently released by the makers and is being loved by the audiences across the country.

Prakash Jha on the world of godmen

Prakash Jha’s MX Player original series has been causing a lot of anticipation amongst fans. With this series, the director-producer is expected to dive into the world of godmen and explore stories related to them and the people who place their blind trust in them. The makers wish to dig deeper into such famous personalities and their rise. According to the makers, the godmen in India have a huge following and most of them end up getting exposed for cheating and taking advantage of their believers.

There have been various speculations about the story of Aashram being about the famous godmen Aasaram Bapu or Baba Ram Rahim who currently have criminal charges pressed against them. However, Prakash Jha and MX Player have released a disclaimer stating that they do not intend on hurting anyone’s emotion or fanning any real-life controversy. The disclaimer was released before putting forth the trailer, to clear the air about the show being based on a true story.

There has been a lot of buzz around the upcoming show Aashram owing to the teaser released previously. Fans are expecting some high-voltage drama and truth bombs through the show as it is based on an intriguing topic. Aashram will also highlight what drives people to have such implicit faith in an unknown person.

Previous films like Oh My God have explored the concept of godmen in India.

