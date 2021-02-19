Pratik Gandhi Talks About 'creating Success Again And Again' To Sustain In The Industry

Indian actor Pratik Gandhi predominantly works in Gujarati and Hindi films. The actor rose to fame and gained widespread critical acclaim for playing Harshad Mehta in the 2020 Sony LIV biographical series Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The actor who has been around in the industry for about 16 years talks about creating his success, again and again, to be there in the industry.

Pratik Gandhi wants to create his success again and again

According to Hindustan Times, Pratik Gandhi spoke about the industry to be a very interesting place for him. He said he will have to create his own success "again and again" to be in the industry and keep getting good work. He mentioned there was nobody to be blamed, it was only he who could make it or break it. Gandhi recalled the time when he used to approach some people and they used to say that he must be a good actor but they wanted to see something else. Now that he has garnered success, he revealed that the same set of people, be it a talent agency, makers, directors, or writers, want to partner with him in some way or the other. Nothing was ‘permanent’ in the industry he added as he looked back at the fastidious nature of the business.

While talking about the success of the web series Scam 1992 in the same article, he thanked filmmaker Hansal Mehta who gave him the big break he wanted for years when he worked in the regional film industry. Gandhi expressed the web series changed his life a lot. He talked about being around for the last 16 years working in the industry and waiting for something like that to happen and all of a sudden this web series put him in national and international light. Gandhi has worked in Gujarati theatre and cinema for a long time and he added that now the makers have started taking him seriously as an actor. He revealed he had always been experimenting even when he worked in Gujarati Cinema. There were many genres he wanted to experiment with and now he was actually been offered roles in a variety of genres including horror, comedy, romantic comedy, and also thriller movies.

All about Pratik Gandhi's movies

After working in Gujarati plays and theatre work, he received a role in the Gujarati film Bey Yaar in 2014 which was critically and commercially successful. He played a lead role in Gujarati thriller drama film Wrong Side Raju in 2016 alongside Kimberley Louisa McBeath and late Asif Basra. The film went on to be commercially and critically successful and won the National Award for Best Gujarati Film. He recently won a bunch of awards for his role in Scam 1992 including the Critics’ Choice Award for the Best Actor (web series), Best Male Actor Award (OTT) at Raj Kapoor Awards for Excellence in Entertainment, and many other awards. On the work front, he will be next seen in Ravan Leela and Atithi Bhoota Bhava.

Image Source: Pratik Gandhi's Instagram

