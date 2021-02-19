Rahul Kohli Calls Out A Racist Troll, Says 'Racism Before Even Playing The Characters'

The Haunting Of Bly Manor fame Rahul Kohli took to Twitter on Friday, February 19, 2021, in order to call out a racist troll. The actor shared a picture of the troll and went on to give a perfect reply to it. The actor seems quite disturbed by the trolls he keeps receiving. However, fans went all out to support and stand by the actor as they penned sweet and positive messages in the comment section.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rahul Kohli shared a picture of the troll that read, “Oh. No. Whatever. Will. I. Do. a bunch of sad lonely people with mental issues. Fits the mold. What did one of them call themselves, a fuzzy, no a furry. Whatever the hell that is. Like I said mental issues. Rahuli-shama-lama-ding-dong can have them. Go him.

And on reading this tweet, Rahul Kohli replied saying, “Racism before I’m even playing one of these Marvel/DC/Star Wars/Bond/Doctor Who/whatever the **** else roles out there. Imagine what it’s gonna be like when I TAKE ONE OF THESE ROLES AND SMILE IN YOUR ******* FACES AS I MAKE YOUR FAVOURITE CHARACTER INDIAN. See you soon”. Take a look at his tweet below.

Racism before I’m even playing one of these Marvel/DC/Star Wars/Bond/Doctor Who/whatever the fuck else roles out there. Imagine what it’s gonna be like when I TAKE ONE OF THESE ROLES AND SMILE IN YOUR FUCKING FACES AS I MAKE YOUR FAVOURITE CHARACTER INDIAN. See you soon 💕 pic.twitter.com/5X2zRBQs9M — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) February 19, 2021

On seeing this post, fans went all out to comment on all things positive for the actor. Some of the users commented on how the actor must not bother about the trolls and live on, while some went on to tell him penned sweet messages to cheer him up. One of the users wrote, “OMG, I hope it's soon! I want to see you in a leading role so bad! God knows you've earned it”, while the other one wrote, “Sorry you have to deal with this Pensive face don’t let these haters get you down I believe in when not if. If you work hard it’s when something happens for you not if”. Check out a few comments below.

OMG, I hope it's soon! I want to see you in a leading role so bad! God knows you've earned it. — Eula Thompson (@AnywayReally) February 19, 2021

Sorry you have to deal with this 😔 don’t let these haters get you down I believe in when not if. If you work hard it’s when something happens for you not if — Steven Turner (@steventphoto) February 19, 2021

I LOVE YOU AND YOU DESERVE TO BE ANYTHING IN THE WORLD BC U ARE TALENTED DO AN AMAZING JOB JUST POOP IN THEY FACESSSSSSSS THIS IS HOW WE DO !!!!!!! — ivo xaropinho (@obiwanqnob) February 19, 2021

i think you should be cast in everything actually — nam2seok thinker (@triviastark) February 19, 2021

Rahul Kohli in the Haunting Of Bly Manor

The actor was last seen in Netflix's The Haunting Of Bly Manor, in which he can be seen playing the character of Owen Sharma. The actor went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and viewers for his role. Apart from this, the actor will next be seen in Mike Flanagan’s Midnight Mass alongside Rahul Abburi, Crystal Balint and Matt Biedel in lead roles. Details about the series have not yet been revealed by the makers.

