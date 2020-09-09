Are Tania Maduro And Syngin Colchester Still Together? Read To Find Out

Syngin Colchester and Tania Maduro came together for the seventh season of the show 90 Day Fiance and have been in the limelight ever since. Syngin was a bartender working in South Africa, and that's how he met Tania. She got impressed by the smart bartender and they got together for a one night stand. However, they soon had feelings for each other. Tania extended her stay so that they could spend some more time together, before their engagement in the US.

According to realitytvworld.com, although they started well, problems began once they lived together in America. Syngin wanted a carefree life so that he could live and travel the world with her, but she wanted to start a family with him in a few years. She even took a month-long trip to Costa Rica at the beginning of the 90 Day Fiance, to learn herbalism so they could start working together. But Syngin felt a little abandoned and confessed the same to her. Their fights increased as both brought out their worst fears and she told him that she couldn't give him everything.

Are Syngin and Tania still together?

Their common issues on independence and space continued to be a part of their relationship. According to soapdirt.com, although the two confessed their love for the other, Tania once stated he wasn't her soulmate. This broke Syngin's heart and he almost called the relationship quits. But soon Tania worked to clarify the matter, stating that he was the one for her. They decided to go through with their wedding, which was held at an AirBnB in Connecticut. They even got matching tattoos symbolising the close relationship.

Plans were made to shift out of Connecticut soon after the wedding as Syngin wanted a warmer climate. But Tania got into an accident and broke her ankle bone, putting a halt on their plans. Syngin had the responsibility of taking care of all their expenses since she couldn't work as a bartender due to the injury. Although he loved her, the expenses of their house and the different bills put a strain on Syngin, as he wasn't used to such a huge responsibility before. But with time they were able to get over their problems and continue to stay strong even now. Various social media posts have come out with the two of them simply enjoying each other's presence.

