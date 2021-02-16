'Return To Lonesome Dove' Cast: Here's The List Of Actors And The Characters They Play

American miniseries Return to Lonesome Dove was released in the year 1993. The story was written by John Wilder which also included the characters from Larry McMurtry's Western novel 'Lonesome Dove'. The series has four parts and also bagged an Emmy Award. After the success of the first part, it was followed by two series titled Lonesome Dove: The Series and Lonesome Dove: The Outlaw Years. Let us have a look at the cast of Return to Lonesome Dove.

Return to Lonesome Dove cast

Jon Voight as Captain Woodrow F. Cal

The actor played the character of a hardworking former Texas Ranger. Captan Woodrow disliked lazy men who used to drink and gamble. He also had the habit of hiding from his fellow partners.

Barbara Hershey as Clara Allen

The actor played the role of a former lover of Gus McCrae, who was Woodrow's friend. She owned the ranch in Nebraska and was upset after the passing of her lover. She used to blame Woodrow for her failed relationship with Gus.

Ricky Schroder as Newt Dobb

The actor played the role of an orphan that was raised by the late Gus and Woodrow. The backstory of the character is that his mother was a prostitute that died when he was a child. Newt always suspected Woodrow to be his father.

Reese Witherspoon as Ferris Dunnigan

The actor plays the role of the young wife of Gregor Dunnigan. Her husband is a former Range who helped Woodrow herd his Mustangs. She also goes on to befriend Newt.

Other cast members

The other cast members include Louis Gossett, Jr. as Isom Pickett, Oliver Reed as Gregor Dunnigan, William Petersen as Gideon Walker, Tim Scott as Pea Eye Parker, Chris Cooper as July Johnson, Dennis Haysbert as Cherokee Jack Jackson and many more. The show is a sequel to 1989 series Lonesome Dove. The cast of the series included Robert Duvall, Tommy Lee Jones, Danny Glover, Diane Lane, Frederic Forrest, Robert Urich and many more. The show was an adaption of a novel with the same name written by Larry McMurtry. The miniseries bagged seven awards in Emmy and had 18 nominations.

