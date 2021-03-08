Ridhi Dogra Pens Heartwarming Note For Ekta Kapoor On International Women's Day

Actor Ridhi Dogra recently took to Instagram to share a new post with producer Ekta Kapoor on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Sharing a picture, she poured in a heartfelt note for Ekta, addressing her as an "incredible woman". She spoke about how Ekta believed in her when very few did. Take a look at Ridhi's Women's Day wishes for Ekta.

Ridhi Dogra's Women's Day wish for Ekta Kapoor

Ridhi shared a picture in which both were seen at an event of The Married Women. Ekta was seen standing behind Ridhi, flashing smiles towards the camera. Ekta wore a black and white collared frock whereas Ridhi wore a satin blue tail dress and paired it with a printed jacket. In her caption, Ridhi said, “Happy women's day to this incredible woman. Just like that, you stand behind every woman. Empowering them, giving them wings to fly. You make them push their own boundaries and don't settle for the average in them.”

Ridhi further continued that she had never known or worked with Ekta before, but when she did, unknowingly the producer set her free. "It's not just a show or a web series - you made me feel capable and seen," Ridhi added. She further wrote, "Between then and now - there was only me believing in my craft and capabilities, you came along and gave me the space to flourish and showcase every bit of talent I was dying to use."

“It's not everyday in a world full of networking and popularity contests that someone believes in another so firmly. Thank you @ektarkapoor for being who you are. Thank you for giving me The Married Woman. Thank you for believing in me when very few did. I am eternally grateful to you. Biiigggggg kisses and hugs,” she said.

About The Married Woman

The Married Woman is a web series set in the ’90s. It has been directed by Sahir Raza and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The show stars Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra in lead roles. It is based on Manju Kapur's book of the same name. The show has been released on March 8 and is streaming on ALTBalaji. Take a look at the trailer below.

