Ruhee Dosani's Andaz Apna Apna Dance Has Netflix Go Gaga, Watch Full Video

Ruhee Dosani is one of the most popular Instagrammers. Recently, a video of her was posted by Netflix India in which she was seen dancing with her friends. As Ruhee Dosani’s videos are super fun and entertaining for her fans, this time even Netflix went gaga over her latest video. Let’s have a look at Ruhee Dosani’s Netflix video on Instagram and see how the fans went crazy over the new video.

Ruhee Dosani's Netflix video

Netflix India recently took to their Instagram handle and shared an Instagram reel in which Ruhee Dosani’s video can be seen entertaining the entire Instagram. As Ruhee Dosani’s videos are already a huge hit among her fans, it was a delightful view for all the fans and netizens when Netflix India posted her video on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen dancing to the tunes of one of the famous songs from a Bollywood movie named Andaz Apna Apna.

She can be seen dramatically performing with all her friends alongside and another thing that cracked up all the fans that Netflix added ‘Netflix & Nachos’ at the beginning of the video. Ruhee and her friends can also be seen dressed like the actors who originally performed in the movie and delighted the hearts of their fans. The song on which Ruhee Dosani and her friends were performing to was ‘ye raat aur ye doori’ and in this video, a glimpse of the original song can also be seen in Ruhee Dosani’s Netflix video. In the caption, Netflix India added ‘Ruheeji aapka ghaghra’ and then tagged her in the end.

Many of the fans took to Instagram and applauded on how amazing Ruhee performed in the video and how cute she looked while performing to the song. Some of them even reacted to how she manages to win their hearts every time with her quirky and entertaining videos. Many of them even complimented on how lovely her smile was while others stated how this video added to the list of one of their favourite Ruhee’s Instagram videos. Let’s glance through some of the cutest fans’ reaction by Ruhee Dosani’s Instagram fans.

