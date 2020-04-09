Sacred Games' Jojo And Bunty Catch Up Over A Video Call Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown

Netflix's Original Sacred Games is one of the most popular web series in India. Recently, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, Surveen Chawla aka Jojo, and Jatin Sarna aka Bunty, decided to catch up over a video call, but in Sacred Games style. Netflix shared a hilarious video of them conversing with each other, and the fans of this crime-thriller were overjoyed to see Bunty and Jojo's first face-to-face interaction.

Netflix surprises Sacred Games' fans with a humorous video of Jojo and Bunty catching up amid COVID-19 lockdown

Netflix India recently shared a video of Surveen Chawla and Jatin Sarna talking over a video call but in Sacred Games style. The video opens to both the actor's greeting each other, but as Jojo and Bunty. However, in the show, Jojo and Bunty did not share the screen space at all, so it was a big surprise for the fans of this crime-thriller to see two of the eminent characters of the show getting into a fun banter with each other for the first time.

Netflix India captioned the video writing, "Straight outta lockdown ft. Bunty and Jojo.

#SacredGames"

Talking about the show, the first season of Sacred Games released on Netflix on June 28, 2018, while the second season premiered on August 15, 2019. The web series is adapted from a 2006 novel of the same name, written by Vikram Chandra. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui play the lead roles in the show. However, apart from Jatin Sarna and Surveen Chawla, the Anurag Kashyap directorial also stars Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Karan Wahi, and Kubbra Sait in prominent roles.

(Image credit: Netflix India Instagram)

