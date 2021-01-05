Sidharth Shukla Looks Dashing In BTS Picture From 'Broken But Beautiful' Sets

Television star Sidharth Shukla is currently shooting for his upcoming web-series titled Broken But Beautiful season 3 and a BTS picture from the sets of the show has been doing the rounds on the internet. Sidharth Shukla's new show is a Hindi web-series that has director Santosh Singh at its helm while it is created by renowned producer Ekta Kapoor.

Both the seasons of the romance drama are available to stream on both Zee5 and Alt Balaji exclusively. Although many cast members from the original season were eliminated and new additions were introduced in Season 2 of Broken But Beautiful, actors Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi have played the lead pair in both the seasons. Read on to know about Sidharth Shukla’s BTS photo and the cast of the third part of the web series.

BTS picture from Broken But Beautiful 3 sets

The popular Instagram page by the name Viral Bhayani, which updates all the Bollywood fans about the whereabouts of actors recently shared a behind the scenes picture of Balika Vadhu actor on the sets of his upcoming web-series titled Broken But Beautiful season 3. The popular actor can be seen wearing a brick red shirt in the close-up picture. Viral Bhayani’s caption read, “Another exclusive BTS from Broken but Beautiful 3 set. #sidharthshukla #sidhearts ðŸ”¥” You can see the image here.

Viral Bhayani has over 2 million followers on the social networking site where all Bollywood junkies can see what their favourite celebrities are up to and what they wore or which restaurant they visited. The paparazzi page posted Sidharth’s picture and it received over 19k likes within an hour of posting. The actor’s fans took over the comments section and sent heart and fire emoticon for the Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania actor. While one fan called him a hottie, another one commented saying that he looks like a handsome hunk. You can see some of the comments here.

Broken But Beautiful 3 cast

A few weeks ago, the show’s producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram to introduce the characters Rumi and Agastya which will be essayed by Sonia Rathee and Sidharth Shukla. The video showed the two while crooning to the famous track of the series Yeh Kya Hua as their faces get revealed. At the end of the video, it read, "Filming begins soon." You can see the video here.

