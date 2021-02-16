Simon Pegg-Nick Frost's Horror-comedy Series 'Truth Seekers' Season 2 Cancelled By Amazon

Actors Nick Frost and Simon Pegg's comedy-horror Series Truth Seekers has been cancelled by Amazon after the first season aired. The eight-episode series which premiered on Amazon Prime Video last year followed a team of part-time paranormal investigators who work to uncover and film ghost sightings across the United Kingdom. The first two episodes of the show were premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2020, followed by an Amazon Prime Video release in 2020.

Truth Seekers won't be renewed for Season 2

Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are best known for their work on the comedy trilogy Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World's End. They also featured in this horror-comedy as Gus and Dave, which gained them immense popularity. The duo also co-wrote the series with Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz. A few days back, Nick Frost took to Instagram to announce that his series will not be renewed for season 2.

As reported by TV Series Finale, Nick Frost shared on Instagram that 'Sadly, Truth Seekers will not be returning for a second season', adding that it is a massic kick for him in the 'willy'. He added that "We really put our all into this – our heart and soul, and blood in some cases, so do not come back is really sad for us. I think we had lots of lovely ghost stories to tell… stories that will remain now untold.”

The horror-comedy show also starred actors Malcolm McDowell as Richard, Samson Kayo as Elton, Emma D’Arcy as Astrid, and Susan Wokoma as Helen. Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Saunders, and Serafinowicz executively produced Truth Seekers season 1 alongside actors Miles Ketley, Jim Field Smith, who also directed the series.

The show followed Gus, the number one engineer at Smyle, Britain’s biggest mobile network operator and internet service provider. In his spare time, he’s a keen investigator of the paranormal. He soon becomes friends with a new recruit, Elton John, and they work together in investigating the paranormal. The other few characters of the show are introduced later as the story progresses. As of now, the reason why the series was not renewed is not known.

