Swwapnil Joshi's 'Samantar' Is Coming Up With Season 2; Here's A Recap Of Its Season 1

Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar is currently streaming on MX Player. The show is all set to return with its second season. The first season ended with a major plot twist and left the story on a cliffhanger. However, the questions will finally be answered in the second season. Here's a quick brush up on the first season as you gear yourself for the next one.

Swwapnil Joshi's Samantar season 1 recap

MX Player's Samantar received a huge response from the audience. The show has finally decided to release its second season after leaving the story on a cliffhanger in the previous season. Samantar follows the life of Kumar Mahajan played by Swwapnil Joshi. He is from a lower-middle-class family and tries his best to meet the demands of his family members with his limited salary. He finds it extremely tough to fulfill his wife and son's wishes and get's frustrated.

Kumar is an atheist and does not believe in astrology and palmistry. However, after his friend Sharad convinces him, he decides to meet an astrologer. The astrologer tells him that he has already read Kumar's palm before. Kumar is shocked as he has never visited him. The astrologer tells him that there was another man a few years ago whose fortune was the same as Kumar's. The man's past will be Kumar's future and if he wants to know his future, he should go meet the man. Kumar loses his cool on the astrologer and leaves his place.

He decides to search for Sudarshan Chakrapani who was mentioned by the astrologer. A few days later Kumar gets his job back and is asked to move to Kolhapur for the same. But, he continues his search for Sudarshan. Everywhere Kumar goes, he gets new answers to Sudarshan's journey and follows those trails. Eventually, Kumar manages to meet Sudarshan and is shaken to see the man who shares the same fate as him.

Sudarshan hands over a book to Kumar that he wrote throughout his lifetime. He asks Kumar to only read one page at a time to know his future. Kumar thinks he can now solve all his problems but realises that something else is planned in his future. Soon he understands that a woman will enter his life and destroy his marriage. The season finale ends here and leaves the audience wondering what will happen next.

About Samantar

Samantar is directed by Satish Rajwade who has previously worked with Swwapnil in Duniyadari. Apart from Swwapnil Joshi, Samantar cast features actors like Tejaswini Pandit and Nitish Bharadwaj. Samanatar is dubbed in several languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

