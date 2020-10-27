The Bachelorette Episode 3: What Time Is Show Airing Tonight & How Long Is The Episode

The Bachelorette season 16 is in full swing and it is quite unlike any other seasons of the show. Featuring Clare Crawley as the new Bachelorette, the season’s first episode was aired on October 13 and second episode on October 19. The Bachelorette Episode 3 is arriving tonight on October 27, with the much-awaited drama and romance between Clare Crawley and her suitors. Read on to find out, “How long is The Bachelorette tonight?”

The Bachelorette Episode 3

What time is The Bachelorette airing tonight?

Like its previous two episodes, the ABC dating reality show will air at 8:00 p.m. EST which is 5:00 pm Tuesday, Pacific Time (PT). Fans of the show can avail the new season on the ABC network, along with the ABC app. A Hulu subscription will also enable fans to watch the new episode the day after it airs, meaning fans can watch it on the streaming service on Wednesday.

How long is The Bachelorette tonight?

Fans of the show might already be aware that many episodes of previous seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette would run three hours. However, tonight’s new episode will be two hours long. It will air from 8:00 p.m. EST to 10:00 p.m. EST.

The Bachelorette Episode 3 spoilers

Episode 3 of the new season will bring the much-awaited confrontation between Clare and Yosef. According to the trailer, Yosef says: “I expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette.” Naturally, the comment enrages Clare, who fires back saying, “I don’t care what I’ve done. To sit there and say, ‘You’re the oldest Bachelorette,’ guess what? I’m the oldest Bachelorette, that’s 39, that’s standing here, that’s single because I didn’t settle for men like that.” Aside from the raging drama, fans can expect another series of group dates, one on ones, rose ceremonies, and elimination. However, most Bachelor nation fans already know that at the end of it, its Dale who’s gonna take the Bachelorette, Clare Crawley home.

The Bachelorette Episode 2 recap

The theme of episode 2 was Love Languages, where the men were asked to do an activity. The men needed to get a gift for Clare which held sentimental value to them. Followed by this Clare is tasked with touching the guys and expressing her feelings and as expected, Clare loves everything that Dale does. During the night session, none of the contestants comes forward to take Clare aside and talk to her and an angry Clare says: “I just sat here and was embarrassed. If you guys all want to hang out together, I can go home and go to bed!”

But, keeping her raging fury aside, she approached Dale and told him, “Thanks for pulling me away. It makes me feel like you care.” Clare the Bachelorette also converses with Zac C and Riley. It's Riley who ends up getting the group rose. Clare also has the first one-on-one with Jason and the lucky guy also gets a rose. As the episode proceeds the guys are divided into two teams and are informed that they will be playing strip dodgeball. This is followed by a cocktail party, at the end of which Clare converses with Dale and the episode wraps up with the two love birds making out.

