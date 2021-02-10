The Bachelor Spoilers: Heather Martin Comes Back With A A Handful Of Drama

Fans of The Bachelor are debating as to whether or not the latest episode was the most dramatic of the lot with a surprise entry of a familiar face. An avid viewer of The Bachelor will quickly recognise the gorgeous blonde who crashed the gate this time. It was none other than Heather Martin, who was previously seen competing on Colton Underwood's Bachelor in 2019. What's even more surprising is that Heather had managed to stay in fans' minds even after all the seasons with her unforgettable holier than thou approach in Underwood's season. Let's get down to the details.

Also Read - 'The Bachelor' Spoilers: When Does Victoria Go Home On 'The Bachelor'?

Also Read - The Bachelor Spoilers: Why Did Matt Send Katie Home? Know All Details Here

The Bachelor Spoilers - Does Heather stay on The Bachelor?

Matt James' Bachelor is definitely raising the bar for the future seasons with the amount of drama it's breeding in an episode. Heather Martin came back on the sets of The Bachelor as a mid-season twist, earning chortle from the viewers but curses from the contestants. Her excuse for a return had to be the most random. While speaking with Chris Harrison, Heather reminisced her time on the show and opened up to being Bachelorette Hannah Brown's best friend, who in fact was the one who insisted Heather to join this season in the first place. She said that Hannah came to her house one day and while they were catching up, she revealed that she met Matt and thought that Heather was the perfect match for him. Hannah telling her that really meant something for Heather, which is the ultimate reason for her gatecrashing the resort.

"I couldn’t let him get engaged and not meet him, or not try my best. I know you guys are almost halfway through, but I don’t think that’s going to stop me. I just want to meet Matt," Heather pleaded to Harrison. And after several days of testing and quarantine, Heather was finally let in on the rose ceremony. Although visibly perplexed, Matt managed to slip in a few awkward laughs. By the looks of the teaser, it seems like Heather is going to have a hard time warming up to the other women as they appear seemingly rude to her, almost reducing her to tears. As for Matt, the sanest thing he could do right now is to send Heather back to at least be fair with the other contestants.

Also Read - What Did Anna Say On The Bachelor? Another Drama Shines As Anna Redman Dishes The Dirt

Also Read - Who Is Adam Woolard? Get To Know Hannah Brown's Rumoured Model Boyfriend

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.