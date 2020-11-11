The Bachelorette's Peter Giannikopoulos Meets With An Accident Post Contracting COVID-19

One of the suitors vying for Tayshia Adams on The Bachelorette, Peter Giannikopoulos revealed testing positive for COVID-19 a couple of hours ago. In an extensive Instagram post shared by Peter earlier this morning, The Bachelorette contestant announced contracting the deadly virus and opened up about the accident he met with while driving back home from the clinic. Along with sharing a selfie, in which his nose can be seen bruised, the 32-year-old shared how he fell prey to Coronavirus despite taking all the due precautions like 'wearing a mask, washing and sanitising his hands regularly and following social distancing protocol at work'.

Also Read | The Bachelorette Season 16 Introduces Tayshia Adams With 'brand-new' Promo And Poster

The Bachelorette's Peter Giannikopoulos gets Coronavirus

Peter Giannikopoulos, who marked his arrival at The Bachelorette bubble on Tuesday night's episode in Palm Springs, shared being quarantined for two weeks as he tested COVID-19 positive yesterday. Describing his experience post-testing positive for Coronavirus as 'some of the hardest hours' of his life, the real estate advisor shared his example to convey, "no matter who we are or what we do, we are all vulnerable". Along with sharing a selfie of himself, Peter narrated how he lost consciousness due to anxiety after the results of his test came out, which led to him meeting with an accident.

Also Read | The Bachelorette 2020: Are Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Engaged? Find Out

About Peter Giannikopoulos's accident, the 32-year-old shed some light on how his car went off-road through a guard rail and hit a pole. In his latest Instagram post, Peter wrote, "While driving home from the clinic my anxiety started to get the best of me. As a result of the anxiety, I lost consciousness behind the wheel and my car went off-road through a guard rail and hit a pole". Elaborating more about the same, he added, "The airbag deployed, the driver side door was wedged in, broken glass everywhere, and I was 5ft away from smashing into a building. All I remember was waking up to people shouting for help, as I was in a deep daze and confusion. I didn’t know where I was, how I got there, or what happened. Luckily I came out of it with only a small gash on my nose". However, The Bachelorette contestant is keeping positive about recovering soon as he concluded writing, "Although my symptoms are evident, I am going to fight this and win."

Check out Peter Giannikopoulos's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Clare Crawley Gets Engaged To Dale Moss In New Episode Of 'The Bachelorette 2020'

Also Read | The Bachelorette Spoilers: Who Does Tayshia Adams End Up With? Find Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.