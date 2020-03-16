'The Beginning Of The End', 'Ankahee' & Other Short Films On Domestic Violence

There are many short films on YouTube which focus on domestic violence on women. These try to bring forward the message of women empowerment and prevent the perpetration of abuse. Here are a few shows on domestic violence that one should give a watch:

The Beginning of the End

This show has been posted on YouTube by Oshin Varghese. The YouTube video is about teaching the other gender about compassion, dependence and sanity in a relationship between the husband and wife. The woman is hit by her husband who is frustrated in himself. The woman applies makeup to hide her scars and bruises and towards the end reaches out to a neighbour for help.

Ankahee

Ankahee is a short film on domestic violence which highlights the atrocities inflicted on women in their household. This show on domestic violence revolves around a woman whose life after marriage seems dreamy at first but very soon changes to one of torture and abuse. Ankahee was the runner up in the short film contest "The Final Cut" organised by Six Sigma Films.

Crossing the Waters

This short film on YouTube focuses on domestic violence inflicted in South Asia. Soil Films partnered up with a non-profit organisation to produce Crossing the Waters. The practice of domestic violence is considered a taboo as well as a norm in many South Asian communities. The film is an effort of the non-profit organisation to stop the perpetration of violence against women in domestic households and focuses in bits and parts on the issue of marital rape.

Silent Story

Silent Story is based on the story of domestic violence inflicted by a husband on his wife. He belts her when she is late in bringing his tea or when she is late in opening the door when he comes home. In a flashback scene, their dreamy days of love and romance are also shown to contrast the behaviour of the husband and the pitiful state of the woman now. Towards the end, the woman drinks poison to escape the hell that was her life.

Caged In

This short film on domestic violence revolves around a woman who is abused by her husband in their day-to-life. He even forbids her from getting a job. The worst part is that she thinks his behaviour and anger is her fault. While everyone around her, including her daughter, tries to convince the woman to leave her husband, the woman is afraid of taking the step towards freedom. The last straw is, however, when he does not think twice about hurting their daughter when he thinks his wife is having an affair with his friend. The latter comes in and saves her just the right moment when the man is strangling his wife.

