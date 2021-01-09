'The Last Ronin' Part 2 To Release In February This Year? Here Are The Details

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is all set to release its second part after the grand success of The Last Ronin 1. This continued comic book will be released by IDW Publishers on February 17, 2021, even though it had been initially scheduled for an earlier date. The team is also planning to release a director’s cut version of the first part in March to help the readers understand the process that goes into creating these colourfully vivid stories. The makers have been quite excited about both these parts as they are confident about its content and illustration.

The Last Ronin release date

The second part of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Last Ronin has been scheduled for February 17, 2021, after shifting it from its original date, January 27, 2021. According to a report by Games Radar, The Last Ronin layout has been created by Kevin Eastman, who is also the creator of the series along with Peter Laird. The script of this new TMNT series has been prepared by Tom Waltz while the inks and colours are from Esau Escorza, Isaac Escorza, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado.

The team has also been quite elated about the Director’s cut of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: The Last Ronin as it will give fans a unique experience. In the description released recently, they have stated that this comic will be a 64-page illustration, featuring unseen layouts from Kevin Eastman. This version is mainly for the fans who wish to discover the story behind the story, for a better reader experience.

Read What Happened To The Ninja Turtles? Know The Fate Of Donatello

Also read DC Comics Confirms Person Of Color Will Don Batman Cape, Reveals 'surprise Variant Cover'

According to Games Radar, scriptwriter Tom Waltz also highlighted the key points of The Last Ronin director’s cut version and what makes it special. He said that the creation came with an exciting collaborative experience which is full of creative designs. This version will also include behind-the-scene incidents and anecdotes along with details related to the production. He also added that it includes many cool extras that happened before the books were created and released. They also have high expectations from the book due to the attractive concept that is hard to miss.

Read 'Flash Gordon' Cast: Actors That Were A Part Of This 1980 Comic Strip Adapted Movie

Also read How Did Cheetah Get Her Powers In 'Wonder Woman 1984' & How Is It Different In The Comics?

Image Courtesy: Canva

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.