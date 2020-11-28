'The Mandalorian Season 2': Details About Planet Tython & Its Importance To Gorgu

The Mandalorian Season 2 has finally debuted the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, reported Cinema Blend. Ahsoka Tano was looked out by Mando so that she could take Baby Yoda for training. Though it already revealed that Baby Yoda's name is "Grogu" and that he was raised in the Jedi temple, fans want to know why did Mando refuse to train him later due to attachments. Why was Mando directed to take Baby Yoda to planet Tython and what do fans know about it? Read ahead to know more:

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' season 2 Episode 5 to witness debut of Ahsoka Tano

Who is Planet Tython?

While Planet Tython, it is now understood, is not a person but a place, the name 'Tython' is not commonly heard by fans on the show. Tython has a history in both canon and the Legends continuity and needs to be looked at from different angles to be really understood. When fans encountered Mando trying to hand Gorgu to Ashoka, Ashoka declined and added that it would bring danger upon the training of 'force-sensitive people who have strong attachments'. But this left the two quite stranded.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' actor Giancarlo Esposito shares thought on 'Baby Yoda egg-eating' scene

But at least Mandu was given a new mission and it was to reach Planet Tython. Mandu was also instructed that she would find the ruins of an old temple and that Gorgu might find his own path. There was also a chance that Jedi might come looking for him. Though Ashoka didn't describe much about what to see or expect from this planet, it is understood that the planet is very important. And the planet might also result in the partition of Mondu and Gorgu.

Also Read | 'The Mandalorian' actor Esposito teases a 'lot of battles' in remaining season 2 episodes

Tython was introduced back in 2016 in the map of Star Wars. It appeared a few years later as well in Doctor Aphra comic book. The planet is also quite ancient and could be the stuff of legends. But fans will now know more until the series advances.

Also Read | The Mandalorian Season 2 introduces the Dark Trooper, find out who he is

The Mandalorian Season 2 stars Pedro Pascal as the title character who needs to send "The Child" to its home. The show is from the Star Wars franchise. It premiered on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar on October 30, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.