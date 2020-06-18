The Woods Ending Explained: Does Pawel Solve The Mystery Of His Sister's Disappearance?

The Woods Netflix show is a mini TV series in Polish. The show stars Grzegorz Damiecki, Agnieszka Grochowska, Krzysztof Zarz, Kinga Jasik, and Jacek Koman. The show is based on a book by Harlan Coben. The show traces the journey of Pawel, who is trying to find his sister Kamila. The Woods ending Season 1 gives a shocking twist and revealed what really happened in the year 1994.

The Woods ending explained

The last episode of The Woods starts with Pawel being rushed to the hospital. He was shot by David. A short scene shows how in 1994, a young Pawel is told by his mother that she loves him before she goes away. The next scene is of Kamila and Daniel at the beach having a good time, but they are being watched by Malczak. Malczak then goes back to the cabins to find Monika, who he spots in a hammock.

He calls her beautiful and tries to talk to her. A clip from the first episode is shown were Arthur, Daniel, and Pawel are playing the water and Laura is taking their pictures from the beach. The episode switches back to adult Pawel who wakes up in the hospital. The inspector present there tells him that he is not the suspect and that David killed Arthur. As David is dead, the case is done and closed.

Pawel tries to call Laura but when she does not pick up, he goes to her. Laura is mourning her father and her husband asks if she loves Pawel. Laura says she does not know and he pleads her to not leave him.

Pawel goes to the coroner’s office who has new information on the bones. She says that the woman has given birth. Pawel thinks that these bones could belong to his mother and thus swabs himself for a DNA test. Pawel then goes to a woman and demands for his sister-in-law’s case file. Pawel then visits Arthur’s parents. Arthur’s mother admits that Kamila is alive and she has been absent for the last 25 years.

What happened in the woods:

A flashback shows what really happened in the woods. Malczak shows Kamila that Daniel and Monika are sleeping together behind her back. Malczak tells Kamila that he will teach them a lesson for it. They light a bonfire together where Arthur, Monika, Kamila, Daniel, and Malczak are there. Malczak suggests skinny dipping and Daniel and Kamila go inside the water. Monika also joins them and Kamila and Monika start to fight. Kamila strangles her. They regret it immediately but Malczak says this was his plan and slits her throat.

Daniel, Kamila, and Arthur all run into the woods. Arthur hears someone coming and stabs blindly, killing Daniel. Daniel and Kamila confess to their mothers who hide them.

The Woods ending

Pawel admits to the press that he was stealing money from the firm, even though he is innocent. Arthur’s mom comes to him with a letter from Kamila. He asks who she thinks killed his mom. Going back to 1994, Pawel’s mom can be seen telling Arthur’s mom how they will never reveal the truth. She then goes to her husband and says that she is leaving him but she will not go without Pawel. He says he knows where Kamila is and takes her to the woods to dig another hole. When she tries to go back to the car, Pawel’s father kills him.

In the present day, Pawel and Laura are back to the camp. Pawel is then seen walking around a monastery. He says her name to a woman but she does not turn around.

