The Vow: From Keith Raniere To India Oxenberg, Where Are The Key Figures Of The Cult Now?

The Vow is a crime documentary series that portrays the story of people who were a part of the NXIVM cult and the leader Keith Raniere. The organisation was started as the self-improvement group and became a global name, but over the course of time, it was discovered that there was a lot going on behind the scenes. The founder, Keith was convicted of sex trafficking among other crimes and the series revolved around several other members, including the victims, who were a part of the cult. Here is information about where are the key figures from The Vow now.

Keith Raniere

The founder of the cult, Keith Raniere, was arrested in the year 2018. He currently awaits sentencing in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. A report in Variety suggests that he may face a life sentence. Even though he has been exposed, a few people loyal to him still back him.

Allison Mack

According to a report in Variety, Allison Mack had pleaded guilty in a Brooklyn federal court and had admitted to being involved in the NXIVM sex cult case. She was charged with sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit forced labour, and sex trafficking conspiracy in April of the year 2018. Reportedly, if she is convicted, she will face 15 years life imprisonment.

Nancy Salzman

She was the co-founder of NXIVM and had pleaded guilty in March 2019 and admitted to racketeering. Nancy was released on a $ 5 million bond and awaits her sentencing. Her sentencing has been pushed back due to the pandemic.

Clare Bronfman

Clare was charged with racketeering and identity theft in the year 2018 and was sentenced to 81 months in September of 2020, according to Variety. Reportedly, her lawyers denied that she knew anything about the alleged sexual abuse and human trafficking. She was one of the major donors and she kept NXIVM afloat.

Sarah Edmondson and Anthony Ames

Sarah Endomdson was one of the key persons to bring out the truth about the cult. Along with her husband, she tried to bring justice to all the people who were wronged because of the cult. The couple is still married and welcomed their second child in March 2019 and they are currently living in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Catherine Oxenberg and India Oxenberg

The docuseries The Vow showed Catherine’s struggle to get her daughter, India, out of the cult. They had a reunion off cameras and they are working on expanding the story of India. India told Variety that she wants to tell the world that she is more than “just a branded, sex slave, cult girl – a human being”.

