Henry Cavill's 'The Witcher' Season 2 To Resume Filming In The UK On August 17; Read Here

Netflix has now announced that they will soon resume filming for The Witcher Season 2. The second season will continue the story of Geralt of Rivia, Ciri and Yennefer. The story will follow Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved The Witcher novels. The first season of Netflix's The Witcher was highly acclaimed and was, in fact, one of Netflix's best performing shows of all time. According to Netflix's Twitter handle, filming for The Witcher Season 2 will restart on August 17, 2020.

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 to begin filming on August 17, 2020

The Witcher was one of the first shows to shut down all production due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show had to close down its sets in March of 2020 when the pandemic hit the United Kingdom. The UK went into lockdown soon after the pandemic began, and film and TV show productions had to be shut down for safety reasons.

Moreover, one of The Witcher's cast members, Kristofer Hivju, even tested positive for COVID-19. Netflix then had to conduct a deep clean of the set in order to sanitize it for future filming. Now that the pandemic is less of a threat, many production houses are planning to restart filming for movies and TV shows. Taking to social media, Netflix officially announced that The Witcher Season 2's filming will restart on August 17, 2020.

I’m dusting off my lute and quill,

I have some news, some mead to spill:

After all the months we’ve been apart

It’s time for production to restart.

The Witcher and his bard – who’s flawless,

Will reunite on set 17 August. — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) June 22, 2020

The Witcher is filmed at Arborfield Studios, nearly 40 miles away from the city of London, which was a red zone in the UK during the pandemic. Moreover, The Witcher Season 2 is set to release sometime in 2021. However, no specific date has been announced as of now.

Reportedly, the second season of The Witcher will also be a lot more linear. One of the biggest criticisms of The Witcher Season 1 was its confusing time frame. The show would constantly switch between different time periods without any warning, which confused many viewers who had not read the novels. Henry Cavill will reprise his role as Geralt of Rivia, the titular Witcher and one of the main characters of the series.

