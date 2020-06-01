Trouble For Controversial 'Godman' Series; Police Books Director And Producer

Chennai Central Crime Branch has registered an FIR against the makers of controversial 'Godman' web series which is scheduled to release later this month on the Zee5 OTT platform.

FIR has been registered based on a complaint by World Bhramin Welfare Association and several other pro-Hindu groups, including the BJP Tamilnadu wing alleging that the web series portrays a particular community in a bad light and their trailer has hurt their religious sentiments.

The Godman web series was expected to be released on June 12 on Zee5 OTT platform.

The trailer which was released on May 26 triggered a massive controversy which had dialogues like "Which Shastra says that only a Bhramin should read Vedas?" and it carried some objectionable scenes and dialogues which is allegedly targeting the brahmin community and affecting their sentiments.

The producer and the director of the web series have been summoned by the Chennai central crime branch for questioning.

The social media users took a pot shot at the actors of the series including Daniel Balaji, actor Jayaprakash and Sonia Agarwal for casting in such a series.

Tamilnadu BJP leader and national secretary H Raja tweeted, "OTT platforms are used to spread such explicit content which will harm the children as well, this is totally condemnable. This film explains how important is the censorship for the OTT platform."

The director and the producer were booked under 153, 153A(1)(a)/(b), 295A, 504,505(1)(b), 505(2) of IPC for intentionally affecting the sentiments of a religion, portraying/reporting a religion in a bad light and indulge in wanton vilification or attacks upon the religion.

