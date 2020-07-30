'The Umbrella Academy' Season 1 Ending Explained: What Happened To The Five In Season 1?

The Umbrella Academy is one of the most popular shows that are available on Netflix. People from all over the globe have been bingeing this show’s season 1. But a number of these viewers have been confused after watching the ending of the show. They have been asking a lot of questions about the series, The Umbrella Academy. Read more to know about Netflix’s superhero web television show, The Umbrella Academy season 1 ending.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 ending explained

A number of fans have been asking about the The Umbrella Academy season 1 ending. This is because the makers are about to release the second season of the Umbrella Academy on July 31, 2020. In order to stay more connected with the series, the fans have been trying to make sense of the bits and pieces that have been brought together in the ending of season 1.

Well, don’t worry, we have got you covered with our detailed explainer of the Umbrella Academy season 1 ending. To start with this, one needs to understand that Harold Jenkins is the main hands behind the apocalypse.

Vanya also becomes a threat to the Five after she accidentally attacks Allison while she was trying to defeat Hargreeves. Because of this, the Five become extremely cautious of Vanya. They also try and contain Vanya but in the same process, Pogo and Grace get killed. Because of the additional threat, the Five are not able to stop the apocalypse. They then decide to go back into the past in order to find a new way to stop the apocalypse. At the moment, the fans have been waiting for the superhero group to save the world and undo the apocalypse and get back in their own reality.

More about The Umbrella Academy

The Umbrella Academy is a popular superhero series that has been created for Netflix. The show is based on the comic book series of the same name published by Dark Horse Comics. Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, This show has been creating much anticipation amongst the fans.

Currently, the fans have been waiting for the release of season 2 in order to find out what how the Five are now going to undo the apocalypse and return to their reality. The show has been produced by Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions. It stars some of the most popular faces of the industry including Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, and Mary J.

