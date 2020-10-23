Unsolved Mysteries Solved Cases: Here Are Cases That The Show Helped Solve

Netflix recently released volume 2 of its true-crime show Unsolved Mysteries. As old cases were reopened fans of the show already began their amateur sleuthing about the cases. The Netflix reboot of the wildly popular 80s show featured some of the most spine chilling cases in Unsolved Mysteries volume 2. Read on to find out, “Has Unsolved Mysteries ever solved any case?”

Read | 7 Best Halloween Movies On Netflix: List Of Thrillers To Watch On October 31

Has Unsolved Mysteries ever solved any case?

Fans of the thriller show might be shocked and delighted to know that according to multiple reports, the Unsolved Mysteries franchise has helped in solving many cases. The show has helped by putting together all the clues and investigative reports gathered so far. Here are some of the most shocking cases that were solved, thanks to the Unsolved Mysteries franchise.

Unsolved Mysteries solved

An adopted child was reunited with her birth parents: A report in The Buffalo News revealed that Bi-racial couple Eleanor Platt Wozniak and John Elias had a child out of wedlock and were forced by their respective communities to put their daughter up for adoption. However, thanks to Unsolved Mysteries, the couple eventually reconnected used help from Unsolved Mysteries to help track down their daughter, who was 37 at the time.

Read | 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' and 'Hill House' creator suggests a possibility of season 3

At least 50 formerly missing children were identified: Another report in the Los Angeles Times, reveals that more than 600 people contacted authorities after Unsolved Mysteries aired an episode in 1989 on Georgia Tann, a woman who stole 5,000 children and sold them to affluent families who could afford her services. 50 of these children were found and returned home safely to their parents.

A mother framed for murdering her son was released from jail: A report in Women’s Health magazine, reveals that American women Patricia Stallings was sent to jail in late 1991 on false charges of poisoning her infant son Ryan. During her time in jail, Stallings gave birth to another son named David, who was put in foster care by the authorities. In foster care, David was diagnosed with methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), a rare genetic disorder that can mimic antifreeze poisoning. When the reports surfaced and Unsolved Mysteries episode was aired, a research was conducted in the University of Michigan. It revealed that Ryan had died of MMA. Stallings was released from jail shortly after.

Read | Who was Jennifer Fairgate? Find out what happened to her in Unsolved Mysteries

The mystery of a grandfather’s disappearance was solved. According to another report on Powell Tribune, six years after being given a locked trunk from a friend, Newell Sessions found a skeleton inside with a bullet lodged in its skull. When an Unsolved Mysteries episode with the said skeleton was released, Shelley Statler contacted investigators about the disappearance of her grandfather, Joseph Mulvaney. Upon further research and investigation, it would be identified that the skeleton was indeed Mulvaney’s.

A woman with amnesia was identified. A report in the Associated Press revealed that an unidentified woman who referred to herself as Gigi, and she had amnesia, was found in New Orleans. She was put in a hospital and later psychiatric clinic by the authorities. After an Unsolved Mysteries episode was created and aired featuring her story, Gigi’s former coworker identified her. Further investigation revealed that Gigi’s real names was Belinda Lin, and she had been diagnosed with schizophrenia years earlier. But, she wasn’t taking her medication.

Read | Netflix's 'Unsolved Mysteries' will return on October 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2

Have any cases been solved since Unsolved Mysteries reboot aired on Netflix?

Sadly, so far no new cases have been solved since the reboot was released on Netflix, but producers are hopeful. In an exclusive interview with Esquire Magazine, Terry Dunn Meurer stated that he had felt, "overwhelmed" by how engaged viewers are with the show. The reboot has opened many doors and brought out many stories, hence, there are high chances that some of the new cases will be solved in near future.

Read | 'The Haunting of Bly Manor' 'Divine' behind-the-scenes photos are intriguing

Image Source: Unsolved Mysteries (Official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.