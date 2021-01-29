WandaVision: Is Vision Dead? Dissecting Popular Fan Theories That Make Most Sense

We're three episodes into Marvel's WandaVision and yet nowhere close to answers. As of now, the only thing confirmed for sure is that WandaVision takes place right after Endgame. But if that is so, how is Vision alive considering his tragic death in Avengers: Infinity War? Is Vision back from the dead? Is he real at all? Here are some fan theories that make the most sense.

Also Read - WandaVision Episode 3: The Brady Bunch And Other Comic Book Easter Eggs

Also Read - Who Is Geraldine In 'WandaVision'? How Is She Connected To Monica Rambeau?

Is Vision dead? 'WandaVision' episode 4 spoilers

WandaVision is airing its fourth episode on January 29, 2021. Most of the events that have taken place in the small town of Westview till now have followed the footsteps of the comic "House of M" diligently. In the comics, Wanda is shown to have made a fake reality where she attempts to have the happily ever after life with Vision that she had always longed for and somehow buries her actual reality of having lost her twins. Since the show picks up from where Endgame left off, it can be assumed that her making the pocket reality can be her way of coping with the loss of Vision and other teammates.

Episode 3 especially put forth a lot of spoilers in the form of Wanda's accelerated pregnancy, yet again following the House of M premise, Geraldine being sent back and Vision facing the glitch. If we take a look at the glitch closely, Vision seems to have been suspicious of something and reveals the same to Wanda, only to be rewound a few seconds to forget what he was supposed to ask. This scene made it loud and clear that Vision or at least his actions are a product of Wanda's ability.

Another very convincing fan theory (attached below) suggests that Vision may be dead on Earth but alive in an alternate universe. This especially makes sense after the news of Scarlet Witch appearing in the future installation of Doctor Strange was confirmed. Keeping that in mind, it can be concluded that she'll be in the Doctor Strange universe for a reason. Perhaps, Wanda tapped into the multiverse where Vision isn't dead yet to complete her fake reality and so as to learn to control her expanding powers, she crosses paths with Doctor Strange. This also justifies S.W.O.R.D's role in the show - that the agents may have been sent to Westview to snap Wanda out of her act before something goes seriously wrong.

My (still developing) theory is that Strange will intervene at the end of #Wandavision and take #Wanda into his care since he’s the only one powerful enough to keep her in check.



Then maybe she teams up with Baron Mordo and that’s what kicks off Multiverse of Madness? pic.twitter.com/sd1KhzMf4Q — Donovan McComish (@DonovanMeade) January 23, 2021

Here are some more interesting fan theories to enjoy until the next episode -

I'm saying it again, I think Wanda will be the villain (or protagonist) for the next Dr Strange movie and possibly Spider-Man 3.



In the comics she is both a hero and villain and I feel like they barely touched that part in Age of Ultron. #WandaVision https://t.co/YUITcg4e5q — The Geeky Waffle (@Geeky_Waffle) January 23, 2021

#WandaVision interesting theory I might throw out here. Vision isn’t real as his stone isn’t glowing. The mind stone when it’s with vision glows in the other films but not in the show, this could mean that vision is just an illusion. Hope to find out more if they explore this. pic.twitter.com/urud3qdWpu — Matthew Farrelly (@mattmovies1998) January 22, 2021

A Twitter user named Roger Wardell has been consistently leaking the show's major plots, most of which have already come true in the first three episodes. This is what he had to say about Vision's existence.

There is no such a thing as Vision per se. It will be revealed that he is something else. WandaVision will introduce multiple villains with Mephisto and Grim Reaper being the main antagonists of the series. — Roger Norvell (@Red_Norvell) December 28, 2020

Another user replied to this conclusion with an even more convincing plot, which also brings the Grim Reaper into the scene.

There's no such thing as Vision then it must be Wonder Man whose brain waves are used to create this Vision. This makes sense as he is the brother of Grim Reaper. It all adds up — Rahul Neogy (@rahul_neogy) January 15, 2021

Also Read - WandaVision Episode 4 Spoilers And Leaks: Things You Need To Know Before Premiere

Also Read - Angela Bassett Reacts To Marvel Not Recasting Chadwick Boseman's Role In Black Panther

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.