What Happened On 'Big Sky' Episode 4? Find Out How Cody Died On The Show

The American drama Big Sky premiered on ABC in November 2020. The show is helmed by writer David E. Kelley and based on the 2013 novel The Highway by C. J. Box. The show has caught many eyeballs ever since it was premiered on ABC on November 17, 2020, thanks to its riveting storyline. Read on to find out, “What happened on Big Sky episode 4?”

What happened on Big Sky episode 4?

Big Sky episode 4, Unfinished Business was much stronger than the last. Fans get to learn more about Cassie’s backstory. The episode starts with a frustrated Rick driving around while listening to the radio. Every channel is playing the news of Grace and Danielle. Feeling the heat, Rick calls Ronald on the phone, to let him know that they’re moving the girls.

However, things aren’t easy for Ronald as well as he is facing the pressure of having a persistent and nosy mother, Helen. Helen urges her son to do that right thing. But their entire relationship is composed of thinly veiled threats and weird tension. During his conversation with Tubbs, Rick gets defensive and plays the victim. He accuses Tubbs of listening to Cassie because she’s Black. At this point, many fans must have realised that Rick is nothing but master of deflection.

Rick and Ronald meet Rick’s wife Merilee at a bar. In the final moments of the episode, audiences see Rick climbing the stairs in the dark with a hammer in his hand toward a sleeping Merilee. This raises the question: Is he going to murder his wife? Many interesting parallels can be drawn between Ronald and Rick and how they treat the main woman in their lives, Merilee and Helen.

Grace tries to save herself, Danielle and Jerrie

Since Rick didn’t help patch up Grace’s leg after shooting her with multiple arrows, she now has a serious infection. To fix Grace’s wound, they leave a can of SPAM out long enough to attract maggots so they can use them to disinfect Grace’s wound. It's not only unheard of but also one of the vilest things witnessed in the episode.

However, the violent wound luckily presents her an opportunity to try and escape. If these girls are meant to be trafficked, they need to look presentable, but, Grace’s wound will put a hitch in Ron and Rick’s plan. The maggot plan does not work, and Grace’s health plummets faster. She is need of serious help and might die if it doesn’t arrive on time.

Ronald attempts to give her some pills to quell her fever, but when she vomits, Ronald panics and balks. Thus leaving Jerrie and Danielle screaming after him to help save her. After finding out that Grace is in a bad shape, Rick visits her to give her some antibiotics. In another game of deception, Rick tells the girls that they’re “wholesome” and unfortunately just got caught up in his web as he tries to clean up America’s moral decay. While saying this he is specifically talking about Jerrie.

Jennie and Cassie make progress in the investigation

Jenny makes more headway with Sheriff Tubb than Cassie did in the last episode. As her former mentor, Tubb is inclined to give her theory on Rick being involved a shot, even though he doubts its veracity. Fans also get a peek into Cassie’s past, as her father advises her to stop running from her past and take out some time to feel sad. He believes that she had mourned her failed marriage and the mysterious events surrounding her husband, hence she went tumbling toward Cody.

Jenny and Cassie hatch their next plan, to infiltrate the truck stop where Jerrie was last seen before she vanished. Their favoured suspect turns out to be a man named Brad Gunther, who has a substantial rap sheet and drives a route along where the girls went missing. As Denise tracks Rick’s vehicle, Jenny goes undercover as a prostitute with Cassie as her back up.

Does Cody die on Big Sky?

Before the manoeuvre, Cassie takes a moment to collect herself at home, she asks her dad how he got on after her mom committed suicide when she was 11. Audiences also learn that Cassie’s husband was a soldier who died in Afghanistan. In the end, Denise tells them she tracked Rick to a deserted plot of land in the middle of nowhere. Cassie and Jenny then go on to find the deserted farmstead, but they don’t realise there is an underground section. The girls realise that someone is there that isn’t Ronald or Rick and start screaming for help from down below.

