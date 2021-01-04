What Happened To Brittani From 'My 600-lb Life'? Find Out Where She Is Now

My 600-lb Life is a TLC show which is supposed to be a feel-good show and fill its audiences with inspiration and motivation to be healthier. The show depicts the journey of overweight men and women who with will power, lose weight and undergo surgery to become fitter and thinner. In most cases, the stories of these people start from a tragic point but end on a high note, with them being able to achieve their goals. However, in some cases, things don’t go as planned and the patients return to their hometown without the desired result. These morbidly obese patients are assisted by Younan Nowzaradan lovingly known as Dr Now, an Iranian-American surgeon, TV personality, and author.

Dr Now specialises in vascular surgery and bariatric surgery, which helps morbidly obese individuals lose weight and become healthier. Dr Now is best known for being featured in TLC’s My 600-lb Life since 2012 till the present day. Read on to find out, “What happened to Brittani from 600 pounds life?”

What happened to Brittani from My 600 lb life?

Brittani Fulfer appeared on season 4 of the TLC show. Her story was one of the most heartbreaking ones’s ever featured on the show. She started her weight loss journey with Dr Now, at a staggering 605.5 pounds. Fulfer had been sexually abused as a child, which ultimately led to her lifelong issues with food.

On the show, many fans were heartbroken when Britanni revealed that the very idea of living in her body was causing her intense pain and sadness. She admitted it hurt to even look in the mirror. However, Brittani Fulfer’ story is equal parts heartbreaking and inspiring. With the help of Dr Now and a strict diet, Fulfer lost an incredible 240 pounds, dropping an additional 93 in a follow-up episode. A report in The List reveals that she had brought her weight down to 272 lbs.

Brittani revealed in the follow-up episode that after a massive weight loss, she and her husband even considered the possibility of trying to have a baby. The couple has not had a child of their own yet but they have become an uncle and aunt to little Deshon. Brittani stated in her Facebook profile that the baby helps her to fight her depression.

Brittani began spending a lot of time outdoors after her weight loss. She posted pictures of her shooting guns. She kept posting update pictures of her body even after her time on the show in 2016. Among the participants on My 600-lb Life, Brittani has had one of the most difficult journeys. She has opened up about her battle with depression, which increases the chances of relapsing to unhealthy eating habits.

