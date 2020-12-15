What Happened To FBI Agent Jack Brennan? Find Out If Brennan Based On Real Person

The American drama series Manhunt is one of its kind show. Helmed by Andrew Sodroski, Jim Clemente, and Tony Gittelson, the show was initially commissioned as a television miniseries starring Sam Worthington and Paul Bettany, but its massive success prompted the showrunners to turn it into a full-fledged show. Manhunt season 1, called Unabomber depicted a fictionalised account of the FBI's hunt for the Unabomber. It premiered on Discovery Channel on August 1, 2017. The show came back with a second season in February 2020 and fans have been swooning over Manhunt Deadly Games, the show’s season 2. Read on to find out, “What happened to FBI agent Jack Brennan?”

Read | 'The Wilds' season 2 release date: Details about the second season of latest drama

What happened to FBI agent Jack Brennan?

Jack Brennan in Manhunt Deadly Games if one of the FBI agents investigating the terrorist bombing that happened during the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. The true crime anthology series follows the FBI who is trying to hunt down the terrorist responsible for the Atlanta bombing. A report in IndieWire reveals that Jack Brennan is not a real FBI agent both, Brennan and agent Stacy Knox are characters created by showrunners. Fans see that FBI agent Jack Brennan is initially sceptical that there is any connection between the park bombings and the bombings at a Sandy Springs abortion clinic as well as at an Atlanta gay bar a month later. As the Manhunt proceeds, we see that Brennan has an obnoxious, arrogant and overconfident personality.

Read | Where is 'The Wilds' filmed? List of locations where the 2020 mystery series was filmed

Who plays Jack Brennan?

Jack Brennan in Manhunt Deadly Games is played by English actor Gethin Anthony. Anthony was also seen in Game of Thrones, as he played the character of Renly Baratheon from 2011-2012. As the Manhunt progresses on the show, fans get to see Brennan getting humanised as Rudolph’s years-long success at evading authorities turns him into a folk hero among the people who distrust the government including the local militia. One of the showrunners Sodroski, said in an interview with AJC magazine, that in the upcoming seasons of the show, Brennan will be humbled. He will rise to the occasion and grow as a human being in a beautiful way.

Read | How many episodes are there of 'Manhunt Deadly Games'? Here's a list of all the episodes

Who was the FBI agent in Richard Jewell case?

While it is unclear who the FBI agent in Richard Jewell case was, a report in Columbia School of Journalism website reveals that FBI Director Louis J. Freeh was heading the case. He had later expanded on the point when trying to explain to a Senate committee why the Bureau had been unable to identify the law enforcement source who leaked the information that Richard Jewell, a security guard and police officer, had become a target of the investigation. After being subjected to media trial and several nerve-wracking FBI interviews and house searches, no charges were pressed against him as another man named Eric Rudolph had been identified as the bomber.

Read | Where was 'Manhunt Deadly Games' filmed? Is the Atlanta-based story filmed in Atlanta?

All Image Source: Manhunt (Official Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.