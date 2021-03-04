What Happened To Hoss On 'Bonanza'? How Did He Die? Know All Details

Lasting 14 seasons, Bonanza aired on NBC from 1959 to 1973. The classic television show was known to be ahead of its time and had the spunk to explore social issues like racism and feminism in an era that wanted nothing to do with it. The show still managed to receive high ratings and successfully set a bar for other sitcom shows. Its popularity most definitely rooted in the brilliant actors that were on board. Michael Landon, Parnell Roberts, Lorne Greene and Dan Blocker. But one unfortunate incident involving Dan Blocker rewrote the fate of the series. Here's what happened to Hoss on Bonanza.

What happened to Hoss on Bonanza? How did Hoss die?

Dan Blocker was certainly the most beloved actor on the show. His character Hoss reflected his real-life personality that was nothing but warm-hearted and gentle as opposed to his bigger built on the outside. He created history by being one of those rare heavy-weight actors who managed to get on top. Unfortunately, the actor died at the age of 43. This happened just a month after the season 13 finale aired in 1972. Apparently, the sudden death was not that sudden after all as he had already shown signs of illness before. He ultimately passed away after a postoperative pulmonary embolism.

Subsequently, the writers also had to make the tough decision to write him off the show as they didn't wish to recast his character with anybody else. The show decided to give Hoss a heroic death with him drowning in an attempt to save a woman. His death didn't sit well with the mourning fans as the show suffered from low viewership ratings thereafter. This nudged the writers to put an end to the iconic show with season 14 being its last. The show's lineup had seen many changes over the years, for instance, with Pernell Roberts leaving the show, but nothing impacted the show as much as Dan Blocker's departure. His character's death also marked the first time in television history where a show dealt with an on-screen death.

