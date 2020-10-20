What Happened To Jack Wheeler? Here's What Some Fans Think

All Netflix subscribers have been swarming the platform ever since Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 arrived on the streaming platform. Unsolved Mysteries returned to Netflix with a second season on October 19, 2020. Season 2 of the show has arrived with six episodes, all of which discuss bizarre and scary mysteries behind some of the disappearances and murders. Read on to find out, “What happened to Jack Wheeler?”

What happened to Jack Wheeler?

Episode 1 of Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2, is titled Washington Insider Murder. The episode revolved around the murder of Jack Wheeler. To say that Jack Wheeler was an influential man, would be an understatement. The United States resident was an alma mater of Harvard Business School and Yale Law School. For a long time, he was the in-charge of Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund and also the senior planner for Amtrak (1971–1972).

Over the course of his career, he also became an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission (1978–1986), chief executive and CEO of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. One of his most lustrous achievements was that he bagged a spot as a presidential aide to the Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, and George W. Bush administrations.

Hence, his murder had shocked America to its very core. Unlike other mysteries on the series, which feature a case that is a few decades old or questions surrounding stories about UFOs, Wheeler’s case was unique as it involved someone ingrained in politics. He was someone whom many had known. He was found dead at the Cherry Island Landfill, Wilmington, Delaware on December 30, 2010. His death sparked a nationwide controversy, as a result, many rumours and speculations surfaced.

Who killed Jack Wheeler?

A report on NY times reveals that, according to Delaware State examiner’s office, Jack's official cause of death was blunt force trauma. However, a video had surfaced of Jack, days before his death in which he wasn’t acting like himself. This invited many questions into the fray.

Another report on Distractify reveals that there is a theory making rounds, that suggests that Jack had been the victim of a murder for hire plot. Given his deep connections to the government and the fact that he was in charge of high-level cybersecurity, it may be possible that some other agency had conspired against him and killed him. However, some Redditors have different theories.

A Reddit user named ‘prosa123’ theorised that according to the video of Jack’s that had surfaced a few days before his death, he was acting unusually. This change in demeanour in the preceding weeks and months might just be an indicator of the onset of the early stages of dementia. The fan theorised that a frequent sign of dementia is the loss of inhibitions when speaking to others, which is what many people had noticed in a now-deleted video of Jacks. Another Redditor ‘Werewolf35b' stated that given the nature of Jack’s work, it was highly likely that he had access to top-secret information. The Reddit user then stated that the Russians might have poisoned him.

Source: Reddit

Here is what an Unsolved Mystery co-creator thinks

Although episode one, of Unsolved Mysteries volume 2, didn't give viewers any solid answers about who killed Jack, the co-creator Terry Meurer revealed in an interview with The Warp, that she had her own theories. Meurer said that she does not believe that it was a random assault. According to Meurer, Jack was not attacked by a robber as random assaulters don't go through the trouble of transporting a body and putting it in a dumpster.

Image Source: Still from Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

