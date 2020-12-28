What Happened To Katy Textor? Here's All You Need To Know About The CBS Producer

Katherine Textor, popularly known as Katy Textor, is one of the most prominent faces of the 60 Minutes magazine. The popular producer collaborated with Morley Safer for various reports for the magazine. Textor went on to become one of the key people in the magazine after joining CBS News in 2003. She had previously worked in ABC news as a White House producer, political reporter on the Bush-Gore 2000 presidential race. Read on to find out what happened to Katy Textor:

What happened to Katy Textor?

A report published in CBS news’ official website revealed that 45-year-old Textor passed away due to cancer on Friday at New York-Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan. The report revealed that Katy Textor was remembered by colleagues for her dedication to Safer. The duo worked hard to help keep the legendary correspondent on the air until a few weeks before his death. Over the course of 12 years, Safer and Textor produced profiles, features and investigations.

Katy Textor’s work as a 60 minutes producer

One of their most groundbreaking stories was the much-anticipated first interview with Ruth Madoff in 2011. Another report in Deadline Magazine revealed that nearly 19 million people watched the wife of Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff tell Safer she knew nothing about her husband’s elaborate multi-billion-dollar fraud. Textor presided over the interview and Madoff said she and her husband attempted suicide with medications.

Textor also investigated murder charges brought against a doctor trying to treat elderly and acutely ill patients for days without electricity in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Dr Anna Pou had been accused of administering lethal injections and denied the charges when she spoke for the first time in the story. This raised pressing questions about medical ethics and human compassion in medicine.

Katy Textor's obituary

Most recently, Katy Textor was remembered by 60 Minutes in the most special way. This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Sharyn Alfons profiles jazz musician Matthew Whitaker, a blind pianist who has been performing around the world since he was 11 years old. This performance and story became one of the most special episodes of 60 Minutes because it was the last piece produced by Katy Textor.

The video starts with jazz musician Matthew playing the piano while Simons, the executive producer of 60 Minutes informing the audience about the piece being directed by Katy Textor. Simon makes a comparison between Matthew and Katy and says that Matthew has been performing all over the world, he is joyful and full of life the same as Katy.

Talking about the late producer, she says that Katy Textor has been a part of the production team on 60 Minutes for years. She was married to Colling Farms and had two beautiful kids. The video also has snips of all of Katy Textor’s colleagues talking about Katy and how she was. In the video, there are clips of Katy reporting live and also Simon talking about a specific news story where Katy aced at finding all information about a 19-year old who was murdered.

