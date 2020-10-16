What Happened To Kevin Olaeta From Dr. Pimple Popper? Find Out

Dr Pimple Popper is one of the most bizarrely entertaining reality shows ever created by TLC. As the title suggests, the show revolves around Dr Pimple Popper, which is a nickname given to celebrity dermatologist Dr Sandra Lee. The show has been running for five seasons now, and with every episode, more and more fans join the journey and follow Dr Lee, as she treats her patients who have unusual cases of skin disorders. One of the fan favourite patients on the show was Kevin Olaeta, who appeared on the show in season 4 in 2019. Read on to find out 'What happened to Kevin Olaeta'.

Read | Jeff Hardy expresses wish to defend IC title against AJ Styles & Sami Zayn in a TLC match

What happened to Kevin Olaeta?

Kevin Olaeta had appeared on the show to rectify a lump that was growing in his jaw. However, a report in The Blast, confirmed that the reality television personality passed away unexpectedly and shortly after recording the episode. His obituary did not mention the cause of his demise and only mentioned that he had passed away in his sleep on May 18, 2019.

Read | Shawn Mendes documentary titled 'In Wonder' to hit Netflix on November 23

How did Kevin Olaeta die?

In a Reddit discussion started by the Reddit user ‘Catlinty,’ the user claimed to be Kevin’s childhood friend and revealed that he had a heart condition. The user further stated that he passed away in his sleep due to enlarged heart. Surprisingly the user also stated that neither he nor his family was aware of the condition. Many other users commented under this post, offering their condolences. In a Youtube comment under the TLC video featuring Kevin Olaeta, a user named Terry Jensen (claiming to be his mother), informed that he had passed away due to Cardiac arrest, more specifically due to Tachycardia and an enlarged heart, five months after his procedure with Dr Lee.

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: YouTube (TLC Network)

Read | Netflix's 'Camp Cretaceous' season 2 receives green light from makers

Kevin Olaeta on Dr Pimple Popper

Kevin Olaeta was a 31-year-old resident of Petaluma, California. On his episode of the show, he revealed that he had been struggling with a lack of confidence ever since he noticed the growing lump in his jaw. The lump had started off as the size of his thumb but kept on growing since then.

Read | 'Deaf U' Cast: Know about students of Gallaudet University from Netflix docuseries

When it became difficult to deal with it, Kevin had down a beard to cover it up. This became a deal-breaker and worked well, every time he went out with friends or went on dates. Dr Lee revealed that the lump was actually a cyst and was removed by her via surgery. Sadly, shortly after recording the show and undergoing the surgery, Kevin passed away.

Image Source: Still from TLC video (YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.