What Happened To Mikey On Tough And Nails? Why Did The Contestant Suddenly Leave The Show?

Tough as Nails is a reality competition tv show where contestants are urged to compete at various job sites to test their toughness. After a successful run of the first season, the tv series decided to go ahead with another one and continue its legacy. But this time, things didn't go as expected as two well-received contestants suddenly withdrew their names on their own without giving much explanation. Mikey Eyebrows was one of the two to depart from the show unexpectedly, making fans indefinitely upset. Let's find out what happened to Mikey on Tough as Nails.

What happened to Mikey on Tough as Nails? Why did Mikey leave Tough as Nails?

Neither the show nor Eyebrows himself revealed the truth behind his surprise departure although fans have made various inferences. Earlier on, contestant Tara had also withdrawn her name all of a sudden but it was revealed that it was because of an injury. While some fans are expecting the same situation, others are saying that if Eyebrows must have left for the same reason, an explanation would have been specified. Since the show is also not willing to talk about his departure, fans are deducing the outcome to somewhat of an ugly contract dispute. It is advised not to delve too much into these speculations though until a proper explanation is announced.

The reason why fans are more bummed about Mikey Eyebrows' departure than Tara's is that the former had scored quite well during his run and was still very much a part of the individual competition. If the issue surrounding his exit is trivial like that of Tara's case, there's a good chance of them coming back. But again, the circumstances aren't exactly normal now with the COVID situation still hovering around. That means that the former participants will have to go through a great deal of COVID procedures to re-enter the production gates, so it's better not to keep hopes high. As of now, three episodes have released out of 10 and can be streamed on FuboTV and CBS All Access.

