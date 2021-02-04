What Happened To Nicole On '600 LB Life'? Here's The Aftermath Of The Show

My 600-lb Life is an American show that features an obese individual who goes through a process to reduce their weight. The participants at the start weigh 600-lb (270 kg) and each episode documents a year in their life and their attempt to lose weight. Now the updated version of the show is called Where are they now? which focuses on previous individual and their whereabouts. One of the individuals, Nicole Lewis had quite a journey. Read further to know what happened to Nicole on 600 lb life.

What happened to Nicole on 600 lb life?

600 lb life's Nicole Lewis entered the show when she weighed over 700 pounds. She featured in Season 5 of the show when she was 23 years old. Her journey began from having to bathe outdoor to get a gastric surgery. While being in the show she went through a tough procedure where she had to abandon her diet and start eating better. The show that aired in 2016 reminds Nicole of the time when she hit rock bottom, as per thelist.com. She really doesn't want to remember those times and is looking forward to a better life.

Nicole also addressed how she feels about the update version of the show where they revisit the previous participants. She told the publication that she 'fast forwards' the show and doesn't want to watch the footage. As of 2019, she is still working with the producers of the show so as to have his guidance and help to get skin removal.

Nicole's lawsuit and relationship

In 2020, Nicole filed a lawsuit against the production company of the show, Megalomedia, according to Starcasm. The lawsuit claimed that the company promised her that they will pay for the surgery as well as help her with the relocation to Texas and pay for the rent. She also claimed that they promised her for skin removal surgery as well. She is the seventh contestant who filed a case against the company, claiming that they did not spend money for the promised surgeries.

Talking about her relationship with her partner Charlie, they celebrated their sixth anniversary on August 22, 2019. The couple is parents to a son. Talking about her partner, she said that he is happy and does not want to lose weight. They are together and have different weight goals. In 2017, in an interview with Rover Radio, she talked about her wedding with Charlie and that it might happen soon. As of July 2018, Nicole secured a job that she has kept private and doesn't want people to know about it.

