What Happened To Sour Skittles? Find Out If They've Been Discontinued

Since the past few days, Twitter has been teeming with people claiming that Skittles, a widely popular brand of fruit-flavoured candy, is discontinuing its popular product, Sour Skittles. Many Twitter users took to the platform to share their opinion about the news and also about Sour Skittles themselves. However, it is still unclear if the news is indeed true or a mere rumour started by an Internet user. Read on to find out, “What happened to Sour Skittles?”

What happened to Sour Skittles?

Nothing happened to Sour Skittles. Despite the fact that some people on Twitter are claiming that sour skittles had been discontinued, no official statement has been released by the company itself. Upon doing some internet sleuthing, we found that the candy company has announced nothing about sour skittles being discontinued on either its Instagram or Twitter. It is only natural that the company would, take to its social media handles to inform its customers, that such a popular product was being discounted by them. Hence, there is a pretty big chance that the Tangy and tart Sour skittles are here to stay.

Do they still make Sour Skittles?

While most e-commerce website and convenience stores are still selling Sour Skittles, one website called The Whole Sale Candy Shop, has written in the product description of Sour Skittles, that the product has been discontinued. But it isn’t clear if the website means that they have discontinued selling the product or have been informed that Skittles is discontinuing making the product. But, for now, all the Sour Skittle fans can sigh and take a breath of relief.

A report in The Takeout states that Sour Skittles are actually a successor of the Tart-N-Tangy Skittles which were reportedly started in 1989 by the company. However, the company discontinued them and instead they were rebranded and re-made as Sour Skittles. However, Sour Skittles represent the flavours of its predecessor with only slight differences. However, the specifics of the flavour are still sketchy.

According to an article on the history of candy from Penn State University, Skittles were first produced in the U.K. in 1974. But, the hard-shelled candies with a chewy inside landed in the U.S. in 1979 and started gaining international popularity. Then came along their Taste the Rainbow slogan in 1994 from an advertising agency in New York City. Today, the slogan is still going strong and the folks who eat these gummies still experience the same exhilaration from its taste.

