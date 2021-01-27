What Happened To The Baby On 'Blackish'? Is Baby DeVante Removed From The Show?

Blackish is an American Sitcom that features Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin. The show first aired in 2014 and is still running with season 7 being aired currently. Blackish fans have had a major question after watching season 7. They have been wondering what happened to the baby on Blackish? Read further to know what happened to Baby DeVante on Blackish?

What happened to the baby on Blackish?

Fans are currently enjoying the 7th season of Blackish. The show has been running smoothly, however, some fans noticed that the character of Devante, Dre and Bow’s fifth and youngest son is missing in the current season. They have been wondering - what happened to Baby DeVante on the Blackish? The seventh season first aired on October 4, 2020, for an election special episode. The next episode aired on 21st October. Half of the season was shot during the COVID-19 pandemic. Even the plot of the show this season is set on the pandemic which affected several lives.

So did Blackish get rid of the baby?

Due to the scenes being shot during the lockdown, the toddler could not be present on the set. There are strict rules when it comes to toddlers being on sets of films and shows. They have to be protected from the virus and are thus not allowed to shoot. That means Baby DeVante will not be seen in the entire season of Blackish this year. The role is played by Twin actors Berlin and August Gross. Several fans took to their Twitter handle to express that the baby is being missed on the show.

A fan wrote that Baby DeVante wasn't present on Pops and Rudy's wedding ceremony. The serene wedding was enjoyed by the fans but they were upset about Baby DeVante not being present. The fan further wrote that since the baby was not in the wedding, the character shouldn't exist anymore. They wrote, "What was the point of even introducing him if y'all were just gonna abandon his character?" They also shared a gif of an angry baby sharing how they feel right now. Another said that the baby is turning to be like Judy from Family matters who didn't exist in the end. Take a look at the tweets here:

It's pretty much official: @blackishabc has Judy Winslow'd little DeVante. If he wasn't at the wedding, then he don't exist anymore. What was the point of even introducing him if y'all were just gonna abandon his character? #Blackish #WhereIsDeVante pic.twitter.com/ge5kUbrOcU — P.J. Morris (@brownbears4011) November 19, 2020

Will we see Devante this episode?! It's like he doesn't exist. Is he turning into Blackish's version of Judy from "Family Matters"? LOL#blackish — K E N N E C T E D (@KENNECTED) November 19, 2020

