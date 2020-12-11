What Happened To The Time Bandit On 'Deadliest Catch'? All About The Discovery Show

The Deadliest Catch is a show on Discovery channel that showcases how the experienced crab fishermen who are aboard mighty fishing vehicles aka F/V sail through harsh weather conditions to catch crabs during the crab season. One of the mightiest fishing vehicles named The Time Bandit was featured in many of the show's seasons. Till now, 16 seasons of The Deadliest Catch have been aired. However, people are curious to know about who owns the Time Bandit now and whether the F/V would be returning to the Discovery show for its Season 17. People are curious to know about where is the Time Bandit now. Read on to know what happened to the Time Bandit on The Deadliest Catch and all the other details.

What happened to The Time Bandit on The Deadliest Catch?

The fishing vehicle named The Time Bandit has featured in 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 seasons of the show with captain Johnathan and Andy Hillstrand. The FV is a commercial fishing vessel, and since it had featured on the show many times, the viewers of the show wondered whether the FV would return for the next season, i.e. Season 17. However, after The Time Bandit suffered a major engine failure in 2018, it was been put for sale by Dock street brokers now. According to dockstreeetbrokers website, as of September 2020, the fishing vehicle is still for sale at $2.8 million dollars.

According to TMZ, The Time Bandit's captain Johnathan Hillstrand and Andy Hillstrand, aka Hillstrand brothers, had put the ship for sale after 2018. The FV is of 113 feet and can hold 175,000 pounds of crab. It was built in 1991 and since then it was contained by Hillstrand brothers. Apparently, the captain brothers decided to put the ship on sale as Neal and his wife were getting a divorce in October 2018, and this entitled his wife for a share of the boat if it was sold.

The Deadliest Catch is a reality TV show that started airing on Discovery channel since April 2005. The show follows the life of crab fishermen who aboard the fishing vehicles in the difficult waters of the Bering Sea. The seasons are filmed during Alaskan king crab and snow crab fishing seasons. The reality show is produced by Original Productions for the Discovery Channel.

