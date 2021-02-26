What Is Chaos Magic? WandaVision Episode 8 Reveals Dark Details About Scarlet Witch

The Marvel series WandaVision has caused quite the stir ever since it was released on Disney Plus. Marvel fans across the world are spending their Fridays eagerly waiting for a brand new Wandavision episode. The 9-episode miniseries airs one episode every week on Friday and it has recently released its episode 7 titled Breaking The Fourth Wall on February 19.

The episode has created quite the mystery and has left fans at the edge of their seats. Wandavision episode 8 is titled Ode to Sparky and is now available on Disney Plus. The recent episode has raised questions about something known as Chaos Magic. Find out what is Chaos Magic and what does Wanda have to do with it?

What is Chaos Magic?

While some might think that Scarlet Witch’s powers are very complicated, what is even more confounding is where she gets all these powers from. OG Marvel comic fans might already know that from very early on Scarlett Witch was established as a mutant in the MCU. However, Wandavision helped us understand that the High Evolutionary had altered both her and her brother. They had been altered genetically at birth itself, thus tracing the source of her magical abilities. This is where Chaos Magic comes into play.

According to IGN, Chaos Magic is nothing but an explanation to her reality shaping powers, which are indeed the ability to channel internal chaos magic. But the source of Wanda’s chaos magic hasn’t remained the same. The original explanation was that the demon Cthon had instilled her with this power at birth. However, the most recent explanation is that her chaos magic is actually cosmic in origin.

Scarlett Witch has trained in witchcraft under Agatha Harkness

Many fans might not realise this but Scarlet Witch actually lives up to her name. When writer Steve Englehart took over, he decided to embrace that aspect of her title by actually having her study the art of witchcraft. Hence we were all introduced to Wanda’s longtime mentor Agatha Harkness, a character who has become deeply tied to Scarlet Witch over time. Scarlet Witch’s ability to use chaos magic helped her to have a natural inclination toward magic as a whole. On top of that as a witch, she has proven to be incredibly skilled. Sometime later in the MCU, she would even be taken under the wing of the Marvel Universe’s sorcerer supreme, Doctor Strange.

