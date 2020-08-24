What Time Does Bebakee Release On Zee5? Check Date And Time Of Bebakee's Premiere

Bebaakee is an upcoming Zee5 original drama that will premiere on the OTT platform in the coming week. This upcoming show is all about love, hatred and obsession. According to the official synopsis shared by Zee5, Bebaakee will tell the story of three youngsters who are bonded by friendship. However, their friendship soon turns sour due to clashing love. Soon, their love turns to hatred and obsession. Here are all the details about Bebaakee's release date and time.

Bebakee release date 2020

The upcoming romance thriller show, Bebakee, is set to release on Zee5 on August 30, 2020. The show will star Kushal Tandon alongside debutants Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani. The trailer for the upcoming series was shared online only a few days ago on August 18, 2020.

What time does Bebakee release on Zee5?

Zee5 has not announced an official time of release for Bebakee. However, most Zee5 shows are available as soon as the release date arrives. So Bebakee will probably be available on Zee5 at around 12:00 AM on August 30, 2020.

Bebakee Zee5 trailer and synopsis

Above is the official trailer for Bebakee that was shared online by Zee5's Youtube Channel. The trailer reveals that the show is about two best friends, Sufiyaan (Kushal Tandon) and Imtiyaz (Karan Jotwani). However, these two friends become bitter enemies when they both fall in love with the same girl, Kainaat (Shiv Jyoti).

The show will also star Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats, Juhaina Ahsan, Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya in prominent supporting roles. The trailer for Bebakee also reveals that Kainaat is a simple girl who has a passion for journalism. Sufiyaan and Kainaat initially start off as rivals but eventually develop feelings for each other. However, things get complicated when Imtiyaz also falls for Kainaat.

Bebakee is the debut web series of Shiv Jyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani. Bebakee is undoubtedly one of Zee5's most anticipated new shows and its trailer on Youtube already has over one million views. Bebakee will only stream on Zee5's official OTT platform.

[Promo From Bebakee Trailer]

