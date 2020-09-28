What's Leaving HBO Now In October? A Complete List Of Shows & Movies

The online streaming service HBO Now is very popular for its American shows and movies among other things. The platform had announced that it would be adding several shows and movies this month. However, it also revealed that there are several shows and movies that would be leaving the platform in October 2020. Check out the list of the movies and shows leaving Hulu at the end of the month.
Read also | 'The Comey Rule' Main Cast And The Real Life Politicians They Will Play; See List Here
What's leaving HBO Now in October
October 8
- The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)
October 11
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, 2018 (HBO)
October 20
- The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)
October 31
- Cinderella Story, 2004
- A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011
- A Very Brady Sequel, 1996
- The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996
- Amelie, 2001 (HBO)
- American History X, 1998
- Barefoot in the Park, 1967
- Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000
- Batman vs. Robin, 2015
- Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012
- Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
- Blood Diamond, 2006
- Cop Out, 2010
- Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 (HBO)
- Dangerous Liaisons, 1988
- DEVIL, 2010 (HBO)
- Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
- El Norte, 1984 (HBO)
- The First Wives Club, 1996
- Green Lantern (2011)
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
- Home Alone, 1990 (HBO)
- House Party, 1990
- Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011
- Kung Fu Panda, 2008
- Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003
- Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
- Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
- Paul (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)
- Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, 1987
- Raising Arizona, 1987 (HBO)
- Serendipity, 2001
- Soldier, 1998
- Spies Like Us, 1985
- Star Trek, 2009
- Swing Time, 1936
- The Others, 2001 (HBO)
- The Outsiders, 1983
- The Replacements, 2000
- This Means War (Extended Version), 2012 (HBO)
- Three Kings, 1999
- Top Hat, 1935
- V for Vendetta, 2006
- Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994
- Yesterday, 2019 (HBO)
Read also | 'Enola Holmes' Cast's Net Worth Will Leave You Amazed; Details Inside
Some of the shows and movies that would be premiering on HBO Now from October 1st include
- Bombshell, 1933
- Boogie Nights, 1997
- Clean and Sober, 1988
- The Client, 1994, Deliverance, 1972
- Frequency, 2000 (HBO)
- Friday, 1995
- The Haunting, 1999
- I Am Sam, 2002
- Infamous, 2006
- The Informer, 1935
- Laws of Attraction, 2004
- Lethal Weapon, 1987
- Malcolm X, 1992
- Man of Steel, 2013
- Marie: A True Story, 1985
Read also | Brendan Gleeson Plays Donald Trump In 'The Comey Rule', Makers Release Trailer | Watch
Read also | Did You Know Tom Hanks Paid For Portions Of 'Forrest Gump' Due To Shortage Of Finances?
Image credits: Screengrab from Blood Diamond trailer
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.