What's Leaving HBO Now In October? A Complete List Of Shows & Movies

The online streaming service HBO Now is very popular for its American shows and movies among other things. The platform had announced that it would be adding several shows and movies this month. However, it also revealed that there are several shows and movies that would be leaving the platform in October 2020. Check out the list of the movies and shows leaving Hulu at the end of the month.

What's leaving HBO Now in October

October 8

The Nice Guys, 2016 (HBO)

October 11

Fantastic Beasts: The Crime of Grindelwald, 2018 (HBO)

October 20

The Conjuring 2, 2016 (HBO)

October 31

Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

A Very Brady Sequel, 1996

The Adventures of Pinocchio, 1996

Amelie, 2001 (HBO)

American History X, 1998

Barefoot in the Park, 1967

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013

Beautiful Creatures, 2013

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007

Blood Diamond, 2006

Cop Out, 2010

Crazy, Stupid, Love, 2011 (HBO)

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

DEVIL, 2010 (HBO)

Driving Miss Daisy, 1989

El Norte, 1984 (HBO)

The First Wives Club, 1996

Green Lantern (2011)

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Home Alone, 1990 (HBO)

House Party, 1990

Kung Fu Panda 2, 2011

Kung Fu Panda, 2008

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

Ocean’s Eleven, 2001

Paul (Extended Version), 2011 (HBO)

Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, 1987

Raising Arizona, 1987 (HBO)

Serendipity, 2001

Soldier, 1998

Spies Like Us, 1985

Star Trek, 2009

Swing Time, 1936

The Others, 2001 (HBO)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Replacements, 2000

This Means War (Extended Version), 2012 (HBO)

Three Kings, 1999

Top Hat, 1935

V for Vendetta, 2006

Woodstock (Director’s Cut), 1994

Yesterday, 2019 (HBO)

Some of the shows and movies that would be premiering on HBO Now from October 1st include

Bombshell, 1933

Boogie Nights, 1997

Clean and Sober, 1988

The Client, 1994, Deliverance, 1972

Frequency, 2000 (HBO)

Friday, 1995

The Haunting, 1999

I Am Sam, 2002

Infamous, 2006

The Informer, 1935

Laws of Attraction, 2004

Lethal Weapon, 1987

Malcolm X, 1992

Man of Steel, 2013

Marie: A True Story, 1985

