What's New On Netflix In September? Enola Holmes, Magic Mike & Other Shows And Films

September 2020, is going to be a great month for movie buffs with a Netflix subscription. Netflix recently released its lineup of movies and TV shows which are set to release in September, and it won’t be an overstatement to say that it looks pretty dang incredible. What makes September 2020 such a great month for Netflix subscribers is that there are many awesome Netflix originals which will be releasing this month.

Since the release of its trailer Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavil starrer Enola Holmes has become one of the most anticipated films to arrive on Netflix in September. Other originals like I’m Thinking of Ending Things and The Devil All the Time will also be releasing this month. Read to find out, “What’s new on Netflix in September?”

What’s new on Netflix in September?

According to a report on What’s New on Netflix, aside from a fantastic line up of original films and shows, Netflix is also adding some movie titles which many of us already know, Back to the Future trilogy, Magic Mike, Pineapple Express, Midnight Special, Grease, and Zathura. Moreover, TV fans need not be wretched for there are many awesome TV shows coming to Netflix in September. Subscribers of the streaming platform will be getting a new season of Chef’s Table, scripted comedy The Duchess, the Hilary Swank led drama Away, and a Titus Burgess-hosted singing competition called Sing On! Plus, there will be a new season of The Good Place and Greenleaf as well as Girlfriends.

Date-wise list of new titles coming to Netflix in September

Sept. 1

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions

La Partita / The Match

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

‘Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland (Season 1)

Sept. 2

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

Chef’s Table: BBQ

Freaks – You’re One of Us

Sept. 3

Afonso Padilha: Alma de Pobre

Love, Guaranteed

Young Wallander

Sept. 4

Away

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy: Part 2

Sept. 7

Record of Youth

My Octopus Teacher

Sept. 8

StarBeam

Sept. 9

Mignonnes / Cuties

Get Organized with The Home Edit

Corazón loco / So Much Love to Give

The Social Dilemma

Sept. 10

Julie and the Phantoms

The Gift (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Babysitter: Killer Queen (NETFLIX FILM)

Sept. 11

The Duchess (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Family Business (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Pets United

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 2

Sept. 15

Izzy’s Koala World

Michael McIntyre: Showman (NETFLIX SPECIAL)

Taco Chronicles: Volume 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

America’s Book of Secrets (Season 2)

Ancient Aliens (Season 3)

Cold Case Files Classic (Season 1)

The Curse of Oak Island (Season 4)

Pawn Stars (Season 2)

The Rap Game (Season 2)

The Smurfs 2

The Universe (Season 2)

Sept. 16

Baby (Season 3) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Challenger: The Final Flight (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Criminal: UK (Season 2) (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Devil All The Time (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Paramedic (NETFLIX FILM)

Sept. 17

Dragon’s Dogma (NETFLIX ANIME)

The Last Word (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sept. 18

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

American Barbecue Showdown (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Ratched (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sept 21

A Love Song for Latasha (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Sept. 22

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 3)

The Playbook (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Mighty Express

Sept. 23

Enola Holmes (NETFLIX FILM)

Sept. 24

The Chef Show (Season 2) (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Sept. 25

A Perfect Crime (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

Country-Ish (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The School Nurse Files (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sneakerheads (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sept. 26

The Good Place (Season 4)

Sept. 27

Bad Teacher

Van Helsing (Season 4)

Sept. 29

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL)

Sept 30

American Murder: The Family Next Door (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY)

